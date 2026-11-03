Iran Unveils Tehran Billboard Pledging to Kill Trump

Iran unveiled a massive billboard and banners across Tehran on Nov 3 pledging to kill US President Donald Trump, with crowds calling for revenge for slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran unveiled on Nov 3 a massive billboard and banners across Tehran pledging to kill US President Donald Trump. The display brings official rhetoric in the Iran ian capital to a new level.

We will kill Trump, read the billboard towering over the busy Enghelab Square in Tehran. The billboard depicted the US president behind bars with his head bowed. Another billboard nearby showed Trump, along with US Vice-President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Billboards Depict Dead Trump And Allies

They were depicted with bloodied faces and ragged suits against the background of worn-out Israeli and US flags. Dozens of people gathered in the square waving red flags. They carried banners reading There will be blood, while calling for revenge for slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli attacks on Feb 28, triggering the Middle East war.

Crowds in Enghelab Square called for revenge after his death. New designs of billboards and displays mocking and vowing revenge against Trump have frequently been set up around Tehran. They also boast of victory over the United States in the war. In recent days, efforts have been under way to bring Tehran and Washington to negotiate.

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The goal is to prevent a resumption in fighting which has spread across the region and driven prices up globally. Trump, who on Nov 3 faced crucial US midterm elections amid voter discontent driven in part by the Iran war, has said that a deal could happen. In the busy Tajrish Square in northern Tehran, an open-air exhibition featured paintings of Trump.

Tehran Square Features Trump Jail Exhibit

One showed him with his face lying bloodied on the ground as a foot presses down on his head. Another painting depicted a bomb obscuring his face. Nearby, a life-sized replica of a jail cell has remained on display, with an actor impersonating Trump spending the day inside. An adjacent screen showed images of the damage caused by US strikes on Iran.

Tehran accuses Trump of deliberately targeting civilian sites during the war, including a school and a wedding ceremony, killing dozens of people, including women and children. State-sponsored billboards and murals have been a fixture of Iran public spaces since the 1979 Islamic revolution. They are used to honour allies, celebrate military figures and send political messages to adversaries, particularly the US and Israel. The billboard towers over the busy Enghelab Square in Tehran.

New displays also mocked Trump, US Vice-President J. D. Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and special envoy Steve Witkoff.