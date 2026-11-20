Iran seeks diplomatic end to war with US in 2026. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and President Donald Trump exchange demands on uranium and peace terms.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared on November 20, 2026, that Tehran remains committed to diplomatic solutions to end its ongoing war with the United States. The statement emerged during the 81st United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City. This diplomatic push aims to halt a conflict that has severely destabilized the Middle East and disrupted global shipping lanes.

Tehran Seeks War End Agreements

Araqchi told the state-owned Iran newspaper that the Islamic Republic is pursuing an agreement designed to ensure there was no further war. The Foreign Minister emphasized that Tehran required concrete guarantees from Washington proving its seriousness about negotiations before proceeding further. Additionally, Araqchi revealed that Iran has engaged with mediators to discuss the specific form and nature of confidence-building measures. These measures are intended to reduce tensions and build trust between the two hostile nations.

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Trump Claims Unacceptable Terms

US President Donald Trump responded to the Iranian overtures by stating that Iran wanted a deal but not one acceptable to him. Trump made these remarks at a press conference on Friday, highlighting the significant gap between the two sides. The US President indicated that Washington's demands regarding the nuclear program were non-negotiable. This divergence in expectations has complicated efforts to broker a ceasefire despite mutual rhetoric favoring diplomacy.

Red Lines on Uranium Enrichment

During his interviews, Abbas Araqchi explicitly outlined Iran's red lines, including the right to keep enriched uranium within the country. Despite these hardline positions, the Foreign Minister expressed belief that a fair solution could still be reached through dialogue. This stance suggests that Tehran is willing to negotiate on certain aspects while maintaining control over its nuclear infrastructure. The position of Iran on enrichment remains a primary obstacle to any comprehensive agreement with the West.

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Regional Conflict and Military Strikes

The diplomatic efforts come in the wake of a major escalation that began on February 28, 2026. On that date, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iranian territory, prompting Tehran to strike Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases. The resulting conflict has driven up global energy prices and drawn in multiple countries across the region. The destabilization of the Middle East has had far-reaching consequences for international security and economic stability.

Qatari Mediation Efforts Continue

To bridge the widening gap, Qatari and Iranian officials met on Tuesday for talks aimed at narrowing differences between proposals. A spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry stated that the goal was to bridge perspectives on the ground. These mediation attempts highlight the critical role of neutral third parties in de-escalating the conflict. The outcome of these discussions will likely influence the next steps in the peace process.