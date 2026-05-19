Iran-US tensions escalate as Iran's army warns of new fronts against US, Qatar calls for more time in diplomatic efforts, and Revolutionary Guards threaten internet fibre optic cables.

The news text discusses the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, with Iran's army warning of opening new fronts against the US if attacks resume, and Qatar calling for more time in diplomatic efforts to push for Iran-US talks. The Revolutionary Guards also threaten to put internet fibre optic cables under a permit system. The US presents a five-point list of demands, including a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States. Iran insists on its own demands, including the release of frozen assets, lifting of sanctions, and war reparations.

Iran 's army spokesman warns of opening new fronts against US if attacks resume, after President Trump says he held off on offensive to strike deal.

Qatar calls for more time in diplomatic efforts to push for Iran-US talks. Iran maintains tight grip over Strait of Hormuz, US imposes naval blockade on Iranian ports. Revolutionary Guards threaten to put internet fibre optic cables under permit system. US presents five-point list of demands, including demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer highly enriched uranium to US.

Iran insists on its own demands, including release of frozen assets, lifting of sanctions, and war reparations





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Iran US Escalating Tensions War Ceasefire Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Naval Blockade Revolutionary Guards Five-Point List Demands War Reparations

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