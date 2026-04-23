Iran War Fuels Discontent Among Asia’s Gen Z, Raising Risk of Unrest

The Iran war is exacerbating economic challenges for Asia’s Gen Z, leading to rising costs of living and increasing the risk of social unrest. Governments must act decisively to prevent a wave of protests and protect vulnerable populations.

Asia ’s younger generation, Gen Z , is experiencing growing discontent as the Iran war exacerbates existing economic challenges. Already facing limited job opportunities and sluggish economic growth, this demographic is now grappling with rising costs for essential goods like fuel, food, and fertilizers.

This situation is particularly concerning as it fuels frustration over inequality and corruption, increasing the likelihood of social unrest. The recent conflict is impacting economies heavily reliant on energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying pre-existing vulnerabilities. The Philippines, heavily dependent on Middle Eastern crude oil, declared an energy emergency shortly after the war began, triggering nationwide strikes by transport workers demanding government assistance.

In India, protests erupted in Noida over low wages and deteriorating working conditions, compounded by shortages of cooking gas and rising living expenses. Pakistan witnessed widespread demonstrations against soaring petrol prices, highlighting the potential for economic hardship to translate into political backlash. Young workers are disproportionately affected, facing mounting unemployment and limited financial security.

The World Bank previously warned of rising youth unemployment in the region, and the current crisis is likely to worsen this trend, with many forced into precarious informal employment. A UNDP report estimates that 8.8 million people across Asia and the Pacific are at risk of falling into poverty due to the Middle East conflict, with a significant portion of this impact felt beyond Iran.

Lower-skilled workers are particularly vulnerable to job losses as factories reduce output in response to increasing input costs. The risk of unrest is particularly acute in countries with existing political instability. Nepal, where Gen Z-led protests led to a government collapse last year, remains a key area of concern. Sri Lanka, still reeling from the political turmoil of 2022, is seeing renewed strain from rising food prices.

Indonesia, which experienced deadly protests last summer, faces a volatile combination of informal employment and a weakening currency, driving up import costs. Current government responses are proving insufficient to address the growing discontent. Increased financial assistance is crucial to prevent economic hardship from escalating into public anger.

However, many developing Asian nations are already facing strained budgets, limiting their capacity to provide substantial relief. Effective measures will require targeted income support, investment in job creation, and cash transfers to vulnerable households. Governments will need to make difficult choices between controlling prices, supporting citizens and businesses, and maintaining essential public services.

Regional cooperation, such as Japan’s recent pledge of US$10 billion in support to Southeast Asian nations, is vital to manage the crisis effectively, including coordinating fuel financing and emergency support for food and fertilizer imports. The situation demands a comprehensive and collaborative approach to mitigate the potential for widespread economic and social disruption





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