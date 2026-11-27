Iran's foreign minister told South Korea's counterpart that a foreign military presence in the Gulf would heighten tensions, as Seoul's parliament reviews a motion to expand the Cheonghae naval unit's operating area.

SEOUL, Nov 27 - Iran's foreign minister has told his South Korea n counterpart that a foreign military presence in the Gulf region would heighten tensions rather than contribute to peace, as Seoul prepares to expand the operational area of a navy unit to waters south of the Gulf of Oman.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke by telephone on Thursday with South Korea's Cho Hyun, who reaffirmed Seoul did not intend to join any war or deploy troops to the Gulf, the Iranian embassy in Seoul said in an X post on Friday. South Korea's parliament is reviewing a government motion to broaden the operating area of its Cheonghae naval unit to include the outer waters of the Gulf of Oman to help ensure safe navigation of its commercial vessels.

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Iran warns against foreign military presence in the Gulf region

The anti-piracy Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. Araqchi said the presence of foreign militaries "would instead heighten tensions and expand the scope of conflict," the Iranian embassy said. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Cho explained that the mission of the navy unit was to ensure the safety of South Koreans and protect the country's economic interests.

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South Korea, which is one of the world's largest oil and gas importers, sourced 70% of its oil from the Middle East in 2025, with most shipments delivered through the Strait of Hormuz, according to government data. The call between the two top diplomats came a day before the Iranian embassy in Seoul publicly disclosed the exchange. Tehran has repeatedly criticized foreign naval deployments in the Gulf, arguing that regional security should be handled by littoral states.

Seoul has sought to balance its security alliance with the United States and its long-standing economic ties with Iran, which was once a major supplier of crude oil before international sanctions curtailed purchases. The Cheonghae unit, part of South Korea's navy, has focused on anti-piracy patrols off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden.

South Korea navy Cheonghae unit expansion requires legislative approval

Any expansion of its area of operations into waters south of the Gulf of Oman would mark a significant shift in its mission profile. South Korean officials have stressed that the unit's role is defensive and limited to protecting commercial shipping, not participating in any military confrontation. The government motion now before parliament requires legislative approval before any change takes effect.

Iran's warning underscores the sensitivity of any foreign naval presence near the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil shipments pass. Araqchi's remarks were relayed through the Iranian embassy's social media account, which provided the first public account of the Thursday phone call. Cho's office confirmed the conversation took place but did not provide additional details beyond the Foreign Ministry's statement.

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South Korea parliament reviews proposed naval mission expansion

The two sides are expected to continue diplomatic consultations as South Korea's parliament reviews the proposed expansion.