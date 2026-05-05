Iran warns US it hasn't 'even started' as Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens

Iran's chief negotiator warns the US that the country has not yet fully responded to actions taken against it, as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global shipping and raising oil prices.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains highly volatile as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate, with both sides issuing conflicting reports and engaging in direct confrontations.

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, asserted that the country has not yet fully responded to the actions taken against it, stating that the current status quo is unsustainable for America. This statement comes amidst a backdrop of severely disrupted global shipping lanes, as the Strait – a critical artery for oil, fertilizer, and other essential commodities – has been effectively closed since February 28th following attacks initiated by the US and Israel on Iranian targets.

The closure has already triggered price increases worldwide, impacting economies globally. Recent reports indicate multiple incidents on Monday, including explosions and fires aboard several merchant ships in the Gulf, and a deliberate attack on an oil port in the United Arab Emirates, a key location hosting a significant US military presence. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran is actively enforcing the closure through the threat of deploying mines, drones, missiles, and armed patrol boats.

In response, the United States has implemented a blockade of Iranian ports, further intensifying the standoff. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that a military resolution to the crisis is unattainable, highlighting ongoing peace talks facilitated by Pakistan. He cautioned both the US and the UAE against becoming entangled in what he described as a potentially disastrous 'quagmire'.

Despite the escalating tensions, the US military claims that two of its merchant ships successfully transited the Strait, escorted by Navy guided-missile destroyers, though the timing of this passage remains undisclosed. Iran vehemently denies these claims, while Maersk confirms that the US-flagged vessel Alliance Fairfax exited the Gulf via the Strait on Monday, accompanied by US military forces.

Conflicting accounts also surround alleged military engagements, with the US reporting the destruction of six small Iranian boats – a claim Iran refutes. Iranian media sources allege that US forces targeted civilian vessels, resulting in civilian casualties, a report that remains unverified.

Furthermore, Iran asserts it fired warning shots at a US warship approaching the Strait, forcing it to alter course. The lack of independent verification, compounded by contradictory statements from both sides, makes it exceedingly difficult to ascertain the full extent of the situation. A South Korean vessel experienced an engine room explosion and fire, with the cause remaining unclear, raising concerns about potential attacks.

The British maritime security agency, UKMTO, reported two ships being struck off the UAE coast, and ADNOC, an Emirati oil company, confirmed that one of its empty tankers was targeted by Iranian drones. The broader geopolitical context adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The emergence of a 'Super El Nino' weather pattern raises concerns for Asia, already grappling with the economic and political repercussions of the Middle East conflict.

This confluence of crises – the escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the potential for widespread disruption caused by El Nino – presents a significant challenge to regional and global stability. The ongoing standoff is not merely a bilateral dispute between Iran and the US; it has far-reaching implications for global energy markets, international trade, and regional security. The potential for miscalculation or escalation remains high, underscoring the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

The conflicting narratives and lack of transparency from both sides further complicate efforts to find a peaceful resolution. The blockade of Iranian ports by the US is likely to exacerbate the economic hardship within Iran, potentially fueling further instability. The involvement of regional actors, such as the UAE and Pakistan, adds another dimension to the crisis, highlighting the interconnectedness of the Middle East and the potential for wider conflict.

The situation demands careful and coordinated international efforts to prevent a further deterioration of the security situation and to mitigate the economic consequences of the disruption to vital shipping lanes. The future of global trade and energy security hinges on finding a diplomatic solution to this increasingly dangerous standoff





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