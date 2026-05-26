Iranian Authorities Partially Restore Internet Connectivity After Three-Month Shutdown

Iranian authorities partially restored internet connectivity on May 26 after an almost three-month shutdown imposed against the backdrop of the war against Israel and the US. The shutdown left Iranians largely cut off from international networks, with only a domestic intranet working for daily tasks like shopping, ride-hailing and education.

The first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken, said Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref after authorities partially eased internet restrictions.

The shutdown left Iranians largely cut off from international networks, with only a domestic intranet working for daily tasks like shopping, ride-hailing and education. The partial restoration to internet connectivity in Iran on day 88, according to monitor Netblocks, is unclear if it means a permanent end to the longest nationwide internet shutdown in modern history. The demands of Iranians will be fulfilled, added Aref.

State news agency IRNA and Fars news agency reported that full international internet connectivity has been restored for users of fixed broadband services, but this had not been confirmed by internet monitor NetBlocks. Witnesses inside Iran also reported that mobile internet remains cut but home internet with Wi-Fi had been restored, even though VPNs were still needed to access some social media.

Activists said that the January closure was aimed at masking the scale of a crackdown on the protests and preventing more demonstrations. The shutdown caused considerable debate inside Iran with the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian impatient to end a measure which was also hugely damaging for the economy. The Special Headquarters for Organising and Governing the Country's Cyberspace was formed on May 12 by Pezeshkian.

The body had on Monday reached a decision to restore the internet in Iran, according to government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani





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