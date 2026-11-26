Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim ownership of attacks on two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, citing sovereign rights and pressure on US economic interests.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced on Thursday, November 26, 2026, that two tankers exploded and caught fire after striking sea mines north of Oman's Khasab port. The incident occurred while the vessels attempted to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route, escalating tensions in the critical energy corridor.

Military Claim and Vessel Details

The Guards stated that one of the affected vessels was a supertanker transporting more than 2 million barrels of crude oil. This information was released in an official statement published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, marking a significant assertion of military capability in the region. The explosion and subsequent fire drew immediate international attention to the security of global maritime trade routes.

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Iranian authorities have consistently maintained that safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz requires prior coordination with Tehran. Officials cite the persistent threat of sea mines and other hazards as justification for their strict control measures. This stance has long been a point of contention with international maritime bodies and allied nations who advocate for free navigation rights.

Competing Narratives on Maritime Safety

While the Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility, independent maritime security agencies have reported varying levels of activity in the area. Incidents involving strikes by unknown projectiles have been documented frequently by these agencies, though their reported numbers often differ from those cited by Iran. These discrepancies highlight the challenges in verifying events in such a heavily monitored but strategically complex waterway.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency confirmed an explosion caused by an unknown projectile near a tanker approximately 50 nautical miles west of Dubai on the same day. This independent report supports the existence of hostile actions in the region but does not necessarily align with the specific claims made by Iranian military spokesmen regarding the Khasab incident.

Strategic Pressure and Economic Implications

Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi declared that the force is utilizing heavy firepower to maintain the closure of the strait. The stated objective is to exert maximum pressure on the United States economy while defending Iranian national interests. This aggressive posture signals a deliberate shift towards direct confrontation in response to regional geopolitical developments.

Since October, Iran has introduced new offensive tactics targeting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. These measures aim to disrupt the recovery of Gulf oil flows, which had been gaining momentum due to support from the US Navy. Gulf tanker operators had previously demonstrated greater risk-taking, benefiting from perceived improvements in security conditions that now appear fragile.

Operational Control and Future Outlook

Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei, commander of the Revolutionary Guards Navy, asserted that Iran possesses full operational control over the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that safe passage is contingent upon strict respect for Iran's legitimate sovereign rights. This declaration serves as both a warning to foreign vessels and a reaffirmation of Tehran's dominance in the strategic chokepoint.

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The situation remains volatile as the world watches for further developments in the Strait of Hormuz. The combination of Iranian military actions, independent maritime reports, and the high value of the cargo involved suggests that this incident could have prolonged implications for global energy markets and international relations.