Iranian Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Raping Housemate in Singapore

Keivan Motallebi receives 10 years jail and six strokes of cane for raping a female housemate in their shared Singapore unit on Jan 30 2023.

Keivan Motallebi was sentenced on Wednesday Nov 4 to 10 years in jail and six strokes of the cane for raping his female housemate. The crime occurred in their shared residence in Singapore on Jan 30 2023 after he repeatedly requested a romantic relationship. The court found that Motallebi forced his way into the victim bedroom and assaulted her against her will.

Sequence of Events Inside Home

The victim arrived in Singapore from China on Jan 15 2021. She rented a bedroom in a location redacted from court documents from a female landlord who occupied the master bedroom. Motallebi moved into the unit in January 2023 and stayed in the master bedroom with the landlord.

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Motallebi first encountered the victim then a 26 year old Chinese national in the kitchen the same month he moved in. At about 7pm on Jan 30 2023 the victim arrived home after work. The landlord and another tenant were not in the unit at that time.

Sitting on the sofa they shared information about themselves. The victim told Motallebi she was single after he asked her about this. She said she needed time to consider his interest and returned to her bedroom. The next day when she returned home Motallebi approached her twice and again floated the relationship request.

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The victim turned him down. A while later she heard a knock on her bedroom door and opened it to see Motallebi standing outside fully naked. Shocked the woman tried to close the door but Motallebi pushed his way in and carried her to the master bedroom against her will.

Prosecutors and Defense Arguments

Deputy Public Prosecutors Rimplejit Kaur and Adelle Tai sought nine and a half to 10 and a half years jail with six strokes of the cane. Ms Kaur said Motallebi had raped the victim in her home which should have been a safe sanctuary for her. She noted that rape is a heinous crime that leaves indelible psychological and emotional scars on the victim.

Motallebi said he wished to say that he was very sorry. He stated I wish I could change the past but I cannot do that. He then addressed the point the prosecutors made about it being an aggravating factor that the rape was carried out in the victims home. He argued the difference in his own view is that he was also residing in the unit.

He compared the case with that of Koh Lee Hwa stating I was not there to do a repair or service job. He emphasized it was his own home as well and he had the key. He described it as a shared house for four people not only the victims house. Ms Kaur said Motallebis argument that he lived in the same flat was beside the point.

Legal Precedents and Remorse

The prosecution explained that the commission of rape in a victims own home is considered aggravating because a home is where a person is entitled to feel most secure. She added that the security is destroyed by the commission of a violent crime within the confines of ones own home. She said Motallebis apology to the victim after raping her may suggest some small degree of remorse.

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However the court did not consider that it held very much mitigating weight. The victim later discovered a small cut on her finger from the struggle. She said she was too scared and wanted to have a shower after the assault.

Motallebi asked for leniency before giving punishment and a chance for change in the future. He requested a second chance from the court. The sentencing reflects the severity of the breach of trust within the shared living arrangement. The victim identity remains protected by a gag order in the public records.

Broader Context of Housing Safety

This case highlights the risks faced by tenants in shared housing environments. The decision underscores that private spaces must remain sanctuaries free from violent intrusion. The judge emphasized the need for accountability in such shared domestic settings.

The 10 year jail term and six strokes of cane serve as a deterrent for similar offenses. The legal system continues to prioritize the psychological safety of victims in their homes. This ruling sets a clear precedent for cases involving acquaintances or housemates.