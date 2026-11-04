Iranian National Keivan Motallebi Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape in Singapore

Keivan Motallebi receives a decade jail term and six strokes of the cane for raping his flatmate in her Singapore bedroom after persistent unwanted advances.

Keivan Motallebi, a 34-year-old Iranian national, was sentenced on November 4 to 10 years in prison and six strokes of the cane. The punishment follows a court ruling that he raped his female flatmate in her bedroom shortly after moving into their shared three-bedroom unit in 2023.

The Incident in the Shared Residence

The victim, a foreign national who arrived in Singapore in 2021 for employment purposes, rented a room within the three-bedroom apartment. In late 2022, Motallebi approached her in the living area and requested a romantic relationship after learning she was single. She stated she needed time to consider his proposal and retreated to her private room.

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On January 31, 2023, the situation escalated when Motallebi again asked the victim to enter a relationship upon her return home. When she attempted to close the door to her room, he forced his way inside, pushed her down onto her bed, and committed rape while naked. Following the assault, he apologized to her immediately.

Court Findings on Aggravating Factors

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rimplejit Kaur highlighted that the crime was significantly aggravated because it occurred in the victim's own home. Justice Chionh noted that a person is entitled to feel the most secure within their residence, making such violations particularly severe. Motallebi, who represented himself without legal counsel, argued during the proceedings that he also resided in the same unit.

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The judge rejected the notion that shared tenancy mitigated the severity of the intrusion. The court emphasized that the sanctity of the victim's personal space was violated, which constitutes an aggravating circumstance under Singapore law. This legal distinction underscores the breach of trust inherent in crimes committed by cohabiting individuals.

Sentencing and Defendant's Remorse

During the sentencing hearing on November 4, Motallebi pleaded for leniency from the bench. He expressed deep regret for his actions, telling the court: "I'm very sorry. I wish I could change the past, but I cannot do that." Despite this statement, the court determined that the statutory penalties were necessary to reflect the gravity of the offense.

The combination of a decade-long imprisonment and corporal punishment serves as a formal judicial response to the violation. The sentence aims to address both the physical harm inflicted and the psychological impact of having one's safe haven breached by someone known personally.