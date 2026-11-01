Iran negotiators in Doha for third day of ceasefire talks with Qatari mediators

Iranian negotiators met Qatari mediators in Doha for a third straight day seeking a deal to end the US-Israeli war, as Tehran says talks on a two-day proposal continue without a final conclusion.

Iran ian negotiators were in Doha on Sunday for a third consecutive day of talks with Qatar i mediators aimed at pushing for a deal to end the US- Israel i war on Iran, an official briefed on the discussions told Reuters.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Says Talks Continue

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that the purpose of the ongoing and progressing talks was to continue consultations with the Qatari mediators, adding that Tehran is prepared for both defence and diplomacy. Speaking to state media, Araqchi said discussions on a two-day proposal were continuing, but that no final conclusion had been reached. Iranian and Qatari negotiators had developed a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days of a potential agreement with Washington.

Also read Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US and Israel Against New Attacks

We are doing our best in this process, and we hope that there is rationality on the other side so that they prioritise diplomacy over other paths, Araqchi said of the talks with Qatari officials. The talks come amid concerns that the conflict could escalate again after the November 3 US midterm elections.

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President Donald Trump has said the United States will not launch new attacks on Iran before the vote and that talks with Tehran have been productive, though he has not ruled out further military action thereafter. Iran has repeatedly said it would respond to any new attacks by striking US and Israeli targets in neighbouring countries, as the eight-month-old war continues to disrupt global oil supplies and spill over across the Middle East.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Armed Forces Readiness

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement on Saturday ordering the armed forces to be prepared to respond to any attacks. The Iranian military later announced it was taking steps to improve its readiness. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that Trump has not decided whether to launch new strikes against Iran, but would prefer to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

Qatari mediators were in Tehran on Friday for discussions with Iranian officials before moving the talks to Doha on Saturday, an official had told Reuters. The talks were being coordinated in regular contacts with Washington, the official added.