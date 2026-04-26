Iranian President Urges Citizens to Conserve Electricity Amid US-Israel Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian calls for reduced electricity consumption, warning of potential disruptions amid US-Israeli hostilities. Despite no current shortages, Tehran faces long-standing grid instability due to sanctions and ageing infrastructure.

Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged citizens to reduce electricity consumption amid tensions with the United States and Israel, warning of potential disruptions despite no current shortages.

Speaking on state television, Pezeshkian emphasized the need for conservation, stating that while no sacrifices were required, households should limit unnecessary energy use, such as reducing the number of lights turned on at once. He framed the request as a precautionary measure against what he described as US-Israeli efforts to create dissatisfaction among Iranians.

Despite ongoing hostilities, Tehran has not experienced power outages in recent days, though the country has long struggled with grid instability due to ageing infrastructure and international sanctions. Iran relies heavily on natural gas for electricity, with nearly 80% of its power generated from domestic reserves.

However, decades of underinvestment and restricted access to advanced technology have left the grid vulnerable, particularly during peak demand seasons like winter and summer. The situation is further complicated by US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to target Iran's energy infrastructure, though no such actions have been taken to date.

Meanwhile, public sentiment in Iran remains defiant, as seen in a billboard in Tehran's Vanak Square depicting a military hand gripping the Strait of Hormuz with slogans asserting Iran's control over the strategic waterway. The government's call for conservation reflects broader concerns about energy security amid geopolitical tensions and economic challenges





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