Iranian Soccer Squad's Visa Issues and Political Tensions Ahead of World Cup Match

The Iranian soccer squad has faced visa issues and political tensions with the United States, raising the possibility they may not be able to compete in the World Cup. The US granted visas to the team, but some members of their technical and administrative staff still have not received visas. The US has also denied entry to the president of Iran's football federation, who is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

Iranian Ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh speaks during an interview with Reuters, saying the Iranian soccer squad has still not received their U.S. visas days before their first World Cup match in Los Angeles , raising the possibility the team may not be able to compete in the tournament amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, in Mexico City, on June 4.

Iran's World Cup football players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Friday (June 5), just 10 days before their first match in Los Angeles amid a conflict between the two countries. Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, said late on Thursday the squad had still not received their US visas but these were granted overnight, the White House official said.

The US had not yet issued visas to some members of the Iran team's technical and administrative staff, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday. The first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.

Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team's base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad's presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum. Iran are due to play their first Group G match on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle.

Iran's desire to compete in the World Cup underscored its efforts to reach a resolution in the war with Washington, Pasandideh said. The US had never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, ambassador Pasandideh said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the US would not allow Iran to include in its World Cup delegation individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces. Mehdi Taj, president of Iran's football federation, was denied entry for the tournament draw in Washington in December. He is a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards





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