Ireland Rugby Team Lineup For Fiji Clash As Captain Dan Sheehan Withdrawn

Ireland coach Andy Farrell announces seven changes for the Nations Championship match against Fiji on November 15. Captain Dan Sheehan is out with concussion.

Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell has officially announced seven personnel changes to the starting lineup for the upcoming Nations Championship clash against Fiji. The match is scheduled to take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, November 15, 2025. This significant reshuffle comes in the wake of injury setbacks and strategic rest decisions for key players.

Leadership And Captaincy Changes

Hooker Dan Sheehan has been ruled out of the fixture due to a concussion injury. Ronan Kelleher will replace Sheehan at the hooker position for the start of the game. Lock Tadhg Beirne has been appointed as the new captain for this specific match. Beirne will lead the squad from the second row while Sheehan recovers.

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Midfield Adjustments And Player Selection

The center pairing has undergone a notable adjustment for this international fixture. Bundee Aki is included in the starting midfield lineup after previously being named among the replacements a week prior. Aki was withdrawn from that initial list due to an illness. He will form a new partnership with Jamie Osborne in the center of the field. Osborne was called up to the team specifically to fill the role during Aki's absence.

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Loose Forward Reshuffle And Wing Rotations

Sean Jansen is unavailable for selection due to injury, which has necessitated a reshuffle within the loose forward pack. Nick Timoney has moved from his usual position to take up the number eight role for this game. Josh van der Flier has been selected to play on the flank. This combination aims to maintain physical dominance in the forward pack. Mack Hansen, who started on the wing during the forty-two to twelve victory last Friday, is now selected to start at fullback. Hugo Keenan has been rested for this particular match. Tommy O'Brien will come in to cover the left wing position.

Full Squad Details And Replacements

The official starting fifteen includes Mack Hansen at fifteen, Rob Baloucoune at fourteen, Jamie Osborne at thirteen, and Bundee Aki at twelve. Tommy O'Brien is listed at eleven, with Sam Prendergast at ten. Jamison Gibson-Park will operate the scrum at nine. The forward pack features Nick Timoney at number eight, Josh van der Flier at seven, Ryan Baird at six, and Tadhg Beirne as captain at five. James Ryan starts at four, Tadhg Furlong at three, Ronan Kelleher at two, and Andrew Porter at one. The designated replacements for this contest are Tom Stewart, Tom O'Toole, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, James McNabney, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley, and Stuart McCloskey.