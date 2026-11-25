Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has announced two key changes for the Nations Championship fifth place clash against Australia at Twickenham on November 25, 2026.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has confirmed two significant lineup changes for the upcoming Rugby Nations Championship match against Australia, scheduled for Friday, November 25, 2026. The contest at Twickenham Stadium will determine the fifth and sixth positions in the tournament standings, carrying high stakes for the Irish national team. The squad announcement follows a strong victory over South Africa in the previous weekend, setting the stage for a crucial final fixture of the international window.

Starting XV Changes For Australia Clash

Jacob Stockdale returns to the starting roster, earning his first cap of the current international window by replacing winger Mack Hansen. Hansen is excluded from the matchday squad entirely, shifting the attacking dynamics on the right wing. This decision allows Stockdale to feature prominently as Ireland seeks to exploit defensive gaps against the Australian backline at Twickenham. The change alters the perimeter attack structure significantly for this high-profile fixture.

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Nick Timoney makes a comeback at number eight, stepping into the forward pack after a period of absence from the starting fifteen. Dan Sheehan remains suspended for the match, which forced a reshuffle in the engine room following his suspension. Sheehan had captained Ireland during the win over the Springboks before moving to the back row of the scrum due to the ban. Timoney starts in the back row to provide stability and defensive power in the absence of the suspended hooker.

Bench Replacements And Recent Form

The resurgence of Nick Timoney has been evident in recent performances, with the Ulster prop starting against Argentina and Fiji last month. He also served as a high-impact substitute during the victorious clash with South Africa, demonstrating his value to the coaching staff. Farrell has relied on Timoney's experience and physical presence to solidify the forward pack. His return adds depth and tactical flexibility to the Irish forward options for the Twickenham encounter.

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Two additional Ulster players join the bench, with James McNabney and Nathan Doak included in the replacement group. McNabney missed the previous weekend's test against South Africa after suffering a concussion against Fiji in what Farrell praised as a remarkable three-and-a-half-minute debut cameo. The coach's high regard for McNabney's brief impact underscores the depth of talent available to the Irish coaching staff. Doak provides further backline options from the province, enhancing the squad's versatility.

Tom Squad And Forward Pack Composition

The Irish replacements feature a trio of front-rowers collectively nicknamed the Tom Squad, comprising Tom Stewart, Tom O'Toole, and Thomas Clarkson. This unit earned its moniker after successfully neutralizing the formidable South African Bomb Squad off the bench in the previous round. Their performance highlighted the strategic importance of front-row depth in modern rugby. The inclusion of these three players ensures Ireland can maintain intense physical pressure in the final stages of the match.

Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, and Ronan Kelleher occupy the primary front-row positions in the starting lineup. Tadhg Beirne serves as captain for the match, leading the pack in the absence of injured regular leader Caelan Doris. The forward pack includes Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Nick Timoney in the second and back rows. This composition aims to combine power with mobility against the Australian forwards.

Team Lineup And Tactical Outlook

The Ireland starting fifteen features Hugo Keenan at fullback, supported by Robert Baloucoune on the right wing and Jacob Stockdale on the left. The centers consist of Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey, with Sam Prendergast at fly-half and Jamison Gibson-Park directing the backline from scrum-half. This backline configuration seeks to balance defensive resilience with expansive attacking options. The team must execute with precision to secure a favorable position in the Nations Championship table.

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Key replacements ready to impact the game include James Ryan, Ciaran Frawley, and Bundee Aki. Bundee Aki provides critical experience in the midfield from the bench, while Ciaran Frawley offers scoring options. James Ryan adds significant height and lineout prowess to the bench pack. These players represent the depth required to navigate a high-pressure international fixture. The squad is prepared to adapt quickly to the flow of the game at Twickenham.

Implications For Nations Championship Standing

The outcome of this match will directly determine Ireland's final ranking in the Rugby Nations Championship. Securing a win against Australia will elevate Ireland to fifth place, a result that carries prestige and potential seeding benefits. The team must approach the fixture with focus and discipline after their recent success. Every phase of play will be scrutinized in this decisive encounter. The Irish coaching staff has emphasized the importance of treating this game with the same intensity as a final.