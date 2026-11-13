Irish Army Disarms Explosive Near Dublin Summit Venue

Irish army EOD specialists safely neutralized a crude explosive device at an office on Merrion Square in Dublin, days after world leaders hosted a high-profile summit in the Irish capital.

Irish army bomb experts successfully neutralized a crude but functional explosive device at an office building in central Dublin on Friday, November 13, 2026. The discovery occurred just one day after the location hosted a high-profile dinner for global dignitaries attending the European Political Community summit.

EOD Team Secures Device At Merrion Square

Irish police confirmed that they deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to the site on Merrion Square following reports of suspicious activity on Friday afternoon. The defence forces team determined that the object was a viable device and rendered it safe without incident. Garda representatives stated that an investigation into the origin and intent of the device is currently underway.

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Summit Leaders Dined Near Discovery Site

The European Political Community, comprising leaders from both EU and non-EU nations, held a dinner at the National Gallery of Ireland on Thursday, November 12. Prominent attendees included French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The dinner venue was located on the opposite side of Merrion Square from where the bomb was found on Friday.

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Unprecedented Security Operations In Dublin

Irish police described the two-day gathering as the largest security operation in their history. A strict security cordon surrounded the dinner venue, and roads in the vicinity of Merrion Square were closed to traffic to ensure the safety of the delegates. The European Political Community summit continued on Friday with an informal meeting of European Union leaders at a separate location approximately 1.5 kilometers away from the discovery site.

Ukrainian President Meets US Envoys Separately

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy participated in the broader summit but did not attend the National Gallery dinner. Instead, he was meeting with US presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on the outskirts of Dublin during the time of the incident. The Irish army did not specify when the device was planted or provide further details regarding its construction.