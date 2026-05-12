Is Caning the Only Discipline? A Mother's Perspective on Gender Equity in Education and Accountability

The article explores the parent-teacher relationship in a school setting and the challenge of imposing discipline and accountability. It highlights the different experiences and perceptions of parents regarding corporal punishment in schools and the criminal justice system.

As schools tighten disciplinary measures, including caning for serious offences like bullying, a mother of two daughters questions whether this punishment is fair or even effective – and whether a more equitable alternative should apply to both boys and girls.

If girls are raised to be equal in work, life and school, society may be sending mixed signals to children if disciplinary action and accountability are not equal for both sexes. Caning gets you immediate obedience, but it doesn't produce accountability for the action. The article discusses the negative consequences of corporal punishment and explores the need for a more balanced approach to discipline





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Discipline Parent-Teacher Relationship Caning Gender Equity Accountability

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