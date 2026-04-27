Is Tipping in Coins Considered Rude? Singaporean Debate Sparks Online Discussion

A FoodPanda customer in Singapore sparked an online debate after a delivery rider rejected a S$4 tip in coins, claiming he wasn’t a beggar. The incident led to discussions about tipping etiquette, with many Redditors defending the customer’s gesture. Meanwhile, other recent posts highlight broader societal debates about expectations and courtesy in Singapore.

A recent online discussion in Singapore has sparked debate about whether tipping in coins is considered rude, after a FoodPanda customer shared their experience with an unexpected reaction from a delivery rider.

The customer, who had a busy day with back-to-back meetings, decided to order food through the app to avoid leaving their desk. When the food arrived promptly, they wanted to show appreciation by giving the rider S$4 in S$1 coins as a tip.

However, the rider reportedly returned the coins, stating that he wasn’t a beggar. This left the customer confused and questioning whether their gesture was offensive. The incident was posted on the r/askSingapore forum, where many Redditors reassured the customer that tipping in coins, especially S$1 coins, is generally not seen as rude. Some commenters even suggested that the rider’s reaction was unusual, with one describing him as a weird chap.

Others pointed out that rejecting S$4 was excessive, as even small tips are usually appreciated. One user, who had previously worked as a FoodPanda rider, mentioned that even a S$1 tip could be useful for buying a drink. The discussion highlighted differing perspectives on tipping culture in Singapore, with some users noting that personal ego might play a role in how tips are received.

Meanwhile, the customer was advised not to overthink the incident and to continue showing gratitude to delivery riders in whatever way they see fit. This debate comes at a time when Singapore is seeing various discussions about social etiquette and expectations.

For instance, another recent post involved a woman whose boyfriend gets annoyed when she asks for small favors, such as returning plates or collecting food at hawker centers. The boyfriend believes in a fair exchange for every act of help, leading the woman to question whether this mindset is common among Singaporean men.

Additionally, a commuter in her 20s shared her experience of being confronted by an elderly woman for sitting in a reserved seat on the MRT, with the elderly woman insisting the seat was for seniors only. These incidents reflect broader conversations about societal norms and expectations in Singapore, where small gestures can sometimes lead to larger debates about respect and courtesy





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