Isaac del Toro Wins Tour de France Singapore Criterium 2026

Isaac del Toro claims victory in the Tour de France Singapore Criterium 2026, beating rival Paul Seixas to secure a major win for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in Singapore.

Isaac del Toro delivered a commanding performance at the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium on November 8, securing victory in the professional criterium race held in the heart of Singapore. The 22-year-old Mexican cyclist crossed the finish line ahead of his French rival Paul Seixas, marking a significant achievement in a year defined by rapid ascension to the top tiers of professional cycling.

Del Toro Secures Solo Victory in Singapore

Isaac del Toro won the Tour de France Singapore Criterium in 1hr 22min 32sec. He beat Paul Seixas after a solo attack with 4km left, demonstrating superior tactical awareness and physical endurance on the demanding 2.45km circuit. The race unfolded over 25 laps through Singapore's city center, with the final stretch proving decisive for the young Spanish-based rider. Del Toro's victory was sealed by a calculated move that isolated him from the chasing group, allowing him to maintain a comfortable margin until the end.

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A Season of Major Victories and Rising Stars

Del Toro, 22, said he was "living the dream" after a strong season with wins at the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes. His success in Singapore adds to a trophy-laden 2026 that saw him rise to prominence as one of the sport's brightest talents. Earlier in the year, during the Tour de France in July, the Mexican rider had also pipped Seixas to the white jersey after finishing third overall. Paul Seixas finished fourth in that major stage race, setting the stage for their intense rivalry to continue on the criterium circuit. The Frenchman, only 20 years old, became the youngest rider to start the Tour since 1937, further highlighting the emerging nature of this generation of cyclists.

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Seixas and Waerenskjold Round Out Podium

While del Toro took first place, Paul Seixas finished as the runner-up, closely followed by Norway's Soren Waerenskjold in third position. Switzerland's Mauro Schmid also featured prominently, breaking away with the leaders in the final laps before falling back. Seixas praised del Toro's strength, acknowledging the quality of the performance that secured the win. Seixas, who became the youngest winner of the Giro di Lombardia in October, noted that del Toro was the strongest rider in the final kilometers. Seixas, who in July became the youngest rider to start the Tour since 1937, has also had a memorable 2026 in which he also won the Tour of the Basque Country and La Fleche Wallonne. His achievement in becoming the youngest winner of the Giro di Lombardia, one of the five Monuments, underscores the high level of competition in the peloton.

Local Hope Lim Achieves Career-Best Result

Singapore's Eamon Lim finished eighth, his best local result, and hopes more international racing will help his progress. This result marks a welcome recovery for the 21-year-old, who did not complete the criterium in 2025 after crashing during the race. Lim, who recently signed for Ccache x Bodywrap, an Australian UCI Continental track and road cycling team, views this opportunity as crucial for his development. He expressed happiness with his unexpected result, noting the challenge of riding at such high speeds against world-class athletes. Lim believes that racing with much better riders than himself will allow him to improve at a much faster rate as he prepares for the 2027 season.