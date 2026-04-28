Isetan NEX Closes After 15 Years, Marking End of an Era

The Isetan department store at NEX mall in Singapore has closed permanently, ending a 15-year presence. The closure is attributed to lease expiry and has sparked nostalgia among customers.

The iconic Isetan department store at NEX mall in Serangoon, Singapore , has permanently closed its doors after a remarkable 15-year run. The final day of operation, Sunday, April 26th, was marked by an emotional farewell as staff expressed their gratitude to loyal customers.

This closure signifies the end of an era for a store that has been a cornerstone of the NEX shopping experience since the mall’s inception in 2010. Store manager Gladys Kan delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking shoppers for their unwavering support and encouraging them to visit Isetan’s remaining outlet at Shaw House on Scotts Road. The staff’s final gesture – a collective bow and wave – symbolized the poignant end of a beloved retail destination.

Isetan’s journey in Singapore began in 1972, establishing it as the nation’s first Japanese department store. The retailer once boasted a network of seven outlets across the island, including a prominent location in Wisma Atria.

However, in recent years, Isetan has been strategically downsizing its presence. The closures of its Westgate branch in 2020, Parkway Parade outlet in January 2022, and Tampines Mall store in November 2023 foreshadowed the eventual closure of the NEX location. The decision to close the NEX outlet was attributed to the natural expiry of the lease, as confirmed by Isetan Singapore in a Facebook post.

The company expressed its appreciation to all stakeholders and invited customers to continue creating memories at the Shaw House branch. Leading up to the closure, Isetan NEX attracted significant crowds with substantial discounts, offering shoppers a final opportunity to enjoy the store’s offerings and bid farewell. The closure has resonated deeply with the community, sparking a wave of nostalgia online. Social media platforms are filled with personal anecdotes and memories of the store, highlighting its significance as a local landmark.

Many customers reminisced about their experiences, recalling Isetan NEX as a vast and comprehensive retail space. One Redditor fondly remembered discovering the store upon moving to Serangoon eleven years ago, describing it as the largest shop in the mall. Others shared childhood memories of shopping with their mothers, emphasizing the store’s role in creating cherished family moments.

A poignant observation from a netizen who visited on the final day captured the bittersweet atmosphere, noting the playful banter among staff about being able to ‘pack up’ despite the continued crowds. While acknowledging the rise of e-commerce, many expressed sadness at the loss of a beloved brick-and-mortar store, emphasizing the unique experience of in-person shopping. The closure of Isetan NEX serves as a reminder of the evolving retail landscape and the enduring emotional connection consumers have with physical stores





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Isetan NEX Department Store Closure Retail Singapore

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Isetan Nex bids farewell after 15 years as lease expiresIsetan's outlet at Nex in Singapore closed permanently on April 26 after 15 years in operation due to an expired lease. Staff and customers shared emotional farewells, with the store manager thanking patrons for their support. The closure follows a 90% clearance sale that drew large crowds. Isetan now has only one remaining outlet in Singapore, Isetan Scotts at Shaw Centre.

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