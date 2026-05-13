Israel and Hezbollah Intensify Strikes Despite Ceasefire in Lebanon

This news report details the renewed violence between Israel and Hezbollah, including the intensification of strikes on Lebanon following the release of a ceasefire agreement in Washington. It also highlights the impact of the airstrikes on the Lebanese population and the ongoing tensions between the two groups.

Israel intensified strikes on Lebanon on May 13, resulting in deaths and damaged homes despite a ceasefire. Lebanese scientists confirmed over 10,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed due to airstrikes.

Hezbollah remains strongly opposed to negotiations in Washington. Meanwhile, the health ministry reported eight casualties caused by strikes on cars, three deaths caused by strikes on cars in Tyre district, and one death caused by a strike on a car in Sidon, among others. Israel claimed to have struck Hezbollah infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and rocket launchers in south Lebanon





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Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Violence Ceasefire Strikes Armed Groups Diplomacy Washington Simone Karam Households Civil Defence Personnel Urban Warfare

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