Israel and Lebanon Extend Ceasefire for Three Weeks Following White House Talks

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks after discussions at the White House, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about the talks. The extension comes with conditions from Lebanon regarding Israeli actions in occupied territories and sets the stage for broader negotiations aimed at a lasting peace.

A significant development in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Lebanon has emerged with the agreement to extend the current ceasefire for an additional three weeks.

This announcement came following discussions hosted at the White House, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about the progress made. The meeting brought together the ambassadors of both nations to the United States, Yechiel Leiter representing Israel and Nada Hamadeh Moawad representing Lebanon, alongside key US officials including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Trump highlighted the United States’ commitment to assisting Lebanon in bolstering its defenses against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that remains a central point of contention. He also indicated plans for future in-person meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, signaling a continued US effort to mediate a lasting resolution.

The impetus for the ceasefire extension originated with Lebanon, as President Aoun had previously stated that Ambassador Moawad would formally request a prolongation of the initial 10-day truce. This request was coupled with demands for an end to Israeli demolitions of homes in occupied Lebanese villages and towns, a consequence of the recent conflict that erupted on March 2nd. Beyond simply extending the cessation of hostilities, Lebanon is preparing for more comprehensive negotiations with Israel.

These future talks are envisioned to address a range of critical issues, including a complete halt to Israeli military actions, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, the release of Lebanese prisoners currently held in Israeli custody, the deployment of the Lebanese army along the shared border to ensure security, and the initiation of a substantial reconstruction program to rebuild areas devastated by the conflict. The scale of these ambitions underscores the complexity of achieving a durable peace.

Despite the positive step of extending the ceasefire, strong rhetoric from Israeli officials indicates a continued hardline stance towards Hezbollah. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has directly called on Lebanon to actively work towards disarming the militant group, framing Hezbollah as the primary obstacle to peace and normalization between the two countries.

Saar’s comments, delivered during Independence Day remarks to Israeli diplomats, were particularly critical, describing Lebanon as a “failed state” while emphasizing that any path towards sovereignty, independence, and freedom from Iranian influence hinges on neutralizing Hezbollah’s power. The recent conflict was triggered by rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel, following joint attacks by Israel and the United States against Iran.

Israel responded with extensive aerial bombardments of Lebanon and a ground incursion, resulting in the capture of numerous towns and villages along the border. This history of escalation and the unwavering Israeli position on Hezbollah suggest that the three-week extension, while welcome, represents a temporary reprieve rather than a definitive resolution.

The success of the upcoming negotiations will depend on a willingness from all parties to address the core issues and find a path towards a sustainable and secure future for both Israel and Lebanon





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