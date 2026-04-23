Israel and Lebanon Extend Ceasefire for Three Weeks Following White House Talks

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks after constructive talks at the White House, facilitated by US President Donald Trump. The agreement aims to create space for further negotiations towards a lasting peace, but challenges remain, particularly regarding Hezbollah's disarmament and ongoing Israeli military actions.

A significant development has emerged in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon , as both nations have agreed to a three-week extension of the current ceasefire.

This positive step follows productive talks hosted at the White House, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about the progress made. The meeting, held on April 23, 2026, brought together the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon to the United States, Yechiel Leiter and Nada Hamadeh Moawad respectively, alongside key US officials including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Trump underscored the United States’ commitment to assisting Lebanon in bolstering its defenses against Hezbollah, while also expressing his anticipation for future in-person meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The extension of the ceasefire comes amidst ongoing efforts to achieve a more lasting peace.

Lebanese President Aoun has indicated that Ambassador Moawad will formally request an end to Israeli demolitions of homes in occupied territories, alongside a comprehensive cessation of Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon. Further demands include the release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israel, the deployment of Lebanese forces along the border, and the initiation of reconstruction efforts in areas affected by the recent conflict.

However, challenges remain, particularly concerning the disarming of Hezbollah, which Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has identified as the primary obstacle to normalization. Saar characterized Lebanon as a ‘failed state’ but suggested that border disputes are minor and solvable, contingent upon Hezbollah’s disarmament.

The current conflict was triggered by Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on northern Israel, following joint attacks by Israel and the US on Iran, leading to a substantial Israeli military response including ground incursions and the occupation of a 10km buffer zone in southern Lebanon. Despite the positive momentum, significant hurdles persist. Hezbollah itself has rejected the possibility of abiding by any agreements reached during these direct talks, as stated by Wafiq Safa, a senior member of the group’s political council.

This stance underscores the complex internal dynamics within Lebanon and the influence of external actors like Iran, which has linked regional peace to the resolution of conflicts in Lebanon. Nevertheless, the fact that these talks are occurring at all represents a major breakthrough, given the absence of diplomatic relations and the state of war that has existed between Israel and Lebanon since 1948. The Lebanese government views these negotiations as a crucial step towards a permanent end to hostilities.

Recent incidents, such as the reported Israeli firing on an ambulance responding to a strike, highlight the fragility of the situation and the potential for escalation, even during the ceasefire. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping that these talks will pave the way for a more stable and peaceful future for both Israel and Lebanon





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