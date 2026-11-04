Israel Election Results Certified as Herzog Decides Next Prime Minister

Israeli authorities confirm Oct 27 election integrity after fraud claims. President Isaac Herzog begins consultations to form government amid political deadlock.

Israeli electoral authorities officially rejected allegations of voting fraud promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that the October 27 election results accurately reflect the will of the voters. The Central Elections Committee completed an audit of 9,069 polling stations and found no evidence of harm to the integrity of the process.

Election Audit Dismisses Fraud Allegations

The Central Elections Committee stated on November 4 that all complaints submitted by political factions had been thoroughly reviewed. Officials concluded there were no findings indicating manipulation or irregularities in the voting procedure. This certification comes despite repeated claims by Netanyahu regarding misconduct by Arab-majority parties.

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Netanyahu has previously pointed to the arrests of several individuals with envelopes of cash on election day as evidence of wrongdoing. He also alleged that lawmakers received money from Qatar, a claim he has leveled at his own aides in the past. The committee's rejection of these claims removes a major obstacle to the immediate formation of a new government.

Herzog Begins Government Formation Consultations

President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to receive the official election results at 10am GMT on November 4. As head of state, Herzog holds the decisive role in determining who receives the first opportunity to form a government. Neither Netanyahu nor his primary rival Gadi Eisenkot currently commands the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member parliament.

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Herzog will begin two days of consultations with party leaders, starting with smaller factions. His goal is to encourage fresh thinking and avoid a scenario that leads to new elections. The process allows the designated leader 28 days to form a coalition, with a potential 14-day extension if necessary.

Political Deadlock and Opposition Stances

Yair Lapid, a former prime minister and key figure in the opposition bloc, argued that recent actions by the Shin Bet eliminate any possibility of a unity government led by Netanyahu. Lapid cited the midterm elections in the United States as a signal of shifting political tides. He accused Likud of attempting to obstruct investigations into electoral manipulation.

Gali Baharav-Miara, the Attorney-General, stated she would not question anyone without concrete evidence. This stance followed reports that the head of the domestic security service, a Netanyahu ally, sought to interrogate leaders of Arab parties. Netanyahu's Likud party criticized this decision, alleging it was an attempt to cover up serious cases of foreign interference.

Consequences of Failed Coalition Talks

If the initial government formation attempt fails, a majority of lawmakers have 21 days to nominate a new candidate. Failure to reach an agreement within this timeframe will result in Israel holding new elections. The current political landscape remains tense, with deep divisions between supporters of a broad national government and those demanding change.

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Yousef Jabareen, head of the largest Arab-majority party, urged opposition groups to accept political reality and team up to remove Netanyahu. The outcome of Herzog's consultations will determine whether the country moves toward stability or another cycle of voting. Netanyahu faces corruption charges and risks losing immunity if he leaves office.