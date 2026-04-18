Israel Establishes 'Yellow Line' in Southern Lebanon, Engages 'Terrorist Cell' Post-Ceasefire

The Israeli military has set up a new demarcation line, the Yellow Line, in southern Lebanon and reported engaging a terrorist cell that allegedly violated ceasefire understandings, raising tensions despite a recently agreed truce.

The Israel i military announced Saturday that its forces in southern Lebanon had established a demarcation line, dubbed the Yellow Line, mirroring a similar boundary in Gaza.

This declaration followed an incident where Israeli troops reportedly identified and engaged a group of individuals who, according to the Israeli army, violated ceasefire understandings and approached their positions from north of this newly defined Yellow Line. The army stated these individuals posed an immediate threat, prompting military action to neutralize the danger, even amidst a recently agreed-upon ceasefire in Lebanon.

Later on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force confirmed it had eliminated a terrorist cell operating in close proximity to Israeli soldiers along the forward defense line, specifically in the area of the Yellow Line. Further actions were taken, with the army reporting strikes on an underground shaft south of the forward defense line and against Hezbollah operatives observed entering it.

This development comes after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday, intended to facilitate negotiations aimed at resolving a six-week conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

According to Lebanese authorities, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,300 people since its commencement on March 2 and has caused extensive destruction in southern Lebanese towns and cities, including Nabatiyeh.

While Hezbollah had pledged to halt military operations following the ceasefire, it also issued a warning, asserting its readiness to retaliate should Israel breach the agreement.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized on Friday the critical importance of direct negotiations with Israel, stating the government's objective is to solidify the ceasefire and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied southern territories.

Hezbollah, however, has expressed strong opposition to these planned negotiations between the two nations, which have been in a state of technical war for decades.

US President Donald Trump had indicated that Washington had prohibited Israel from bombing Lebanon subsequent to the ceasefire agreement and that the US would collaborate with Lebanon to address Hezbollah.

Despite this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had stated that Israel had not 'yet finished the job' against Hezbollah, vowing to continue efforts to dismantle the group, even hours after the truce took effect.

Prior to the recent war, Beirut had committed to disarming Hezbollah and establishing its authority as the sole legitimate possessor of arms within the country. However, Israel had previously criticized these efforts as insufficient.

On Saturday, Lebanese Army Chief Rodolphe Haykal visited southern Lebanon to assess the operational readiness of his troops in Kfar Dunin following the ceasefire. He conveyed to the soldiers that the Lebanese populace relies on the army during this challenging period, acknowledging the military's limited resources. Kfar Dunin is situated approximately four kilometers from the location where a French United Nations peacekeeper was killed earlier that day. France has accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack, a claim that Hezbollah has denied.

The Lebanese President has indicated that the country is working towards establishing permanent agreements following the truce with Israel





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