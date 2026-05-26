Israel Expands Operations Across Yellow Line into Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

Following the April ceasefire, Israel has pushed its military beyond the Yellow Line buffer zone into southern Lebanon, provoking retaliation from Hezbollah and raising concerns from the United States about the fragility of ongoing negotiations.

The Israel i Defense Forces have broadened their military activities in southern Lebanon , pushing beyond the so‑called Yellow Line that Israel drew several kilometres inside Lebanese territory following the ceasefire in April.

The Yellow Line is distinct from the United Nations‐established Blue Line that marks the official border between Lebanon and Israel after Israel's 2000 withdrawal. It is intended to act as a buffer zone, extending roughly five to ten kilometres - about three to six miles - into the southern Lebanese countryside, where Israeli troops are currently active in dozens of largely deserted villages.

In this latest surge, Israeli troops have advanced toward the southern town of Zawtar al‑Sharqiya, a move that has been met with force from Hezbollah. On Tuesday, the Lebanese Shi'ite militia said it had fired explosive drones, rockets and artillery toward Israeli forces and across the border, targeting the advancing columns and the surrounding area.

The Israeli military responded by striking several towns in both southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, and most recently issued evacuation orders for villages deemed at risk. Leaders in Washington and Beirut have warned that the escalation threatens to derail fragile negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. A senior U.S. official has cautioned that the Iran‑backed militia has continued to ignore repeated calls to halt attacks that could jeopardise diplomatic progress.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reports that the cumulative toll from the Israeli offensive that began on March 2 has now reached 3,213 dead and 9,737 wounded as of May 26. The World Health Organization estimates that a minimum of 608 civilians in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli airstrikes since the truce.

Israeli authorities, however, attribute the deaths of at least eleven soldiers since the ceasefire to attacks from Hezbollah's explosive drones aimed at their troops and northern communities





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Yellow Line Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Urges Normalization of Relations with IsraelUS President Donald Trump calls on Muslim-majority nations to sign the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations with Israel, ahead of a potential US-Iran war.

Read more »

Israeli Strikes Intensify in Southern Lebanon, Killing ThreeIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "crush" Hezbollah despite an April ceasefire, leading to a surge in strikes in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army intensified its offensive, killing three people in two cars and on a motorcycle, and targeting several towns and villages in the Bekaa valley and near Tyre.

Read more »

Israel's military says it's striking Hezbollah sites as Netanyahu vows to 'increase the blows'BEIRUT — Israel's air force targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon, including in the country's eastern Bekaa Valley, late on Monday (May 25) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to intensify attacks on the Lebanese militant group.

Read more »

North Korea Launches Several Projectiles into Yellow SeaNorth Korea launched several projectiles, including a ballistic missile, into the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.

Read more »