Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Agreement Strained as Violence Continues in Southern Lebanon

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the US and Qatar with Iranian involvement, was set to take effect on June 19, 2025, but fighting persisted. Over 18 Lebanese civilians were killed in Israeli airstrikes, and four Israeli soldiers died in a Hezbollah attack. Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Katz, vowed to keep troops in southern Lebanon, contradicting the agreement's sovereignty terms. Far-right ministers called for severe retaliation, while Iran accused Israel of seeking permanent war. The US bears responsibility for the crisis, according to Iran. Lebanon's health ministry reported casualties and hindered rescue efforts. Both sides blame each other for ceasefire violations, leaving the truce in jeopardy.

Fighting escalated sharply between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on June 19, 2025, resulting in significant casualties. Israel i strikes killed more than 18 people, including seven in the village of Harouf near Tyre, with many more feared trapped under rubble.

Four Israeli soldiers died in a Hezbollah attack, described as one of the deadliest by the Iran-backed group during this conflict. Despite a US-brokered ceasefire agreement set to begin at 4pm local time (9pm Singapore time), violence continued, with Israel's military targeting what it called Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure across several towns. The ceasefire was negotiated with US and Qatari mediators and Iranian involvement, aiming to halt hostilities on all fronts.

However, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon, from the Mediterranean coast to the Beaufort heights, and would not allow displaced residents to return, directly challenging the agreement's call for respecting Lebanon's sovereignty. Far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich issued inflammatory calls for retaliation, with Ben-Gvir stating that a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep for every Israeli mother's tear and that all of Lebanon must burn.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned these remarks as evidence of Israel's desire for permanent war, calling the Israeli government a genocidal death cult threatening humanity. Iran also held the United States responsible for the situation and warned of regional consequences. Lebanon's health ministry reported that the bombardment was hindering rescue operations and expected the death toll to rise.

Both sides accused each other of ceasefire violations, with Hezbollah denying any breach and accusing Israel of ongoing attacks on civilians and infrastructure. The US-Iran interim deal sought to end the broader Middle East war, but recent escalations strained the agreement. Visual evidence showed destroyed homes and shops in Zebqine and Qlaileh, with displaced families observing the damage. The conflict remains tense, with Israel defying the ceasefire terms by maintaining its occupation and rejecting civilian returns





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