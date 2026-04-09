Israel, Lebanon to Hold Talks in Washington Amidst Calls for Ceasefire Extension

Israel and Lebanon are set to meet in Washington next week for discussions, as the international community urges for the extension of the US-Iran ceasefire to cover the escalating conflict. This comes after Israel's deadly strikes on Lebanon and calls for Hezbollah's disarmament.

The United States State Department announced that a meeting between Israel i and Lebanese officials will be held in Washington next week. This announcement follows Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive for direct talks between the two nations, sparking international attention amidst escalating concerns over Israel 's military actions in Lebanon .

The discussions are set against a backdrop of increasing international pressure to extend the existing US-Iran ceasefire to encompass the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, particularly after a wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction. The upcoming meeting, confirmed by a US State Department official, underscores the US's active role in mediating the complex geopolitical tensions in the region and seeking a resolution to the ongoing violence.\The Israeli government's decision to pursue direct negotiations with Lebanon, as stated by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is primarily aimed at disarming Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed militant group, and establishing lasting peace. However, the Lebanese government has voiced its position, conveyed through an official who requested anonymity, that a ceasefire must be implemented before any negotiations with Israel can commence. This divergence in stances highlights the multifaceted challenges and the differing priorities of the involved parties, making it difficult to reach a consensus for a peaceful resolution. Hezbollah itself has expressed its opposition to direct negotiations with Israel, further complicating the situation. Meanwhile, clashes persist on the ground in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah reporting ongoing combat against Israeli forces and firing rockets towards Israel, purportedly in response to ceasefire violations. \International condemnation and concerns are mounting, with several countries calling for the extension of the US-Iran ceasefire to cover the Israeli-Lebanese conflict. Leaders from Brussels, Moscow, and Ankara have voiced their apprehension about the potential destabilizing effects of the ongoing hostilities. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has cautioned that Israel's military actions could undermine the broader peace process, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has challenged Israel's stance that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon. Iran views Lebanon as an integral part of the ceasefire and has expressed strong reservations about holding peace talks under the current circumstances. The humanitarian consequences of the conflict are evident in the accounts of Lebanese residents and the ongoing efforts of rescue teams, highlighting the urgency for a cessation of violence and a negotiated solution





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