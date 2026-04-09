Israel, Lebanon to Hold Talks in Washington Amidst Rising Tensions, Ceasefire Concerns

The United States will host talks next week in Washington between Israel and Lebanon, a State Department official said, as international concerns grow over Israel's bombings potentially jeopardizing the US-Iran ceasefire. The talks are set against a backdrop of ongoing conflict, conflicting preconditions, and calls for an extended truce.

The United States is facilitating talks between Israel and Lebanon , set to take place in Washington next week, according to a State Department official. This development comes amidst escalating international concerns regarding the impact of Israel i bombings on the already fragile US-Iran ceasefire. The announcement follows Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive for direct discussions between the two nations, sparking a mix of hope and apprehension on the global stage.

Calls are growing for the ceasefire between the US and Iran to be broadened to encompass the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, particularly after a wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon resulted in a significant loss of life. \The situation is further complicated by conflicting stances and preconditions. While Netanyahu's office stated that the talks are centered on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace, the Lebanese government has communicated its need for a ceasefire before commencing negotiations. An anonymous Lebanese official emphasized that Beirut's priority is a truce. Iran has expressed strong reservations, with officials citing the recent Israeli attacks as a barrier to productive peace talks. Hezbollah has reported engaging in close-quarters combat against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, and also launched rockets towards Israel, characterizing it as a response to perceived ceasefire violations. Israel's military issued an evacuation order for Beirut's southern suburbs and indicated it was targeting Hezbollah launch sites. \The international community is urging restraint and a wider application of the ceasefire. Brussels, Moscow, and Ankara have called for the extension of the US-Iran truce to include Lebanon. Concerns have been voiced by various leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who have warned of the potential for the conflict to undermine the broader peace process. Despite these calls, both Israel and the US maintain that the current ceasefire does not extend to the conflict in Lebanon. Amidst the ongoing violence, the search for survivors continues, as the full extent of the damage and casualties from the recent strikes is still being assessed. The unfolding events have added tension to the already volatile situation in the Middle East, while negotiations involving the US and Iran are expected to take place





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