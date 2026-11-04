Israel President Herzog Begins Coalition Talks After Stalemate Election

Israeli President Isaac Herzog starts consultations to form a government after a split election left no party with a majority, raising fears of a new vote.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has commenced critical consultations aimed at preventing a fourth election in under five years. The process began on November 4 following the October 27 vote, which resulted in a fractured Knesset with no single bloc securing the required sixty-one seats.

The election outcome presents a complex parliamentary puzzle. The right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds fifty-three seats, while the opposition gains forty-eight seats. This distribution leaves both sides short of the majority needed to govern without external support or internal coalition shifts.

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Herzog Consultations Process Details

President Herzog initiated his mandate to explore government formation by engaging with smaller parties first. His office confirmed that he started meetings with the Religious Zionism party on November 4. He plans to continue these preliminary discussions through November 5 to gather diverse perspectives before consulting the largest factions.

The President intends to meet the two largest political forces later in the process. Netanyahu's Likud party and the newly formed Yashar party, established by former military chief Moshe Yaalon, will be approached after smaller groups are heard. This strategy allows Herzog to assess potential cross-bloc alliances before assigning the formal mandate.

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Political Blocs And Coalition Strategies

Benjamin Netanyahu continues to advocate for a broad government that excludes Arab political parties. He has repeatedly accused Arab groupings of stealing votes and has launched an investigation into fraud allegations raised by Arab-Israeli lists. These claims have been firmly rejected by Arab leaders, who view the accusations as political maneuvering.

Moshe Yaalon's Yashar party represents a significant shift in the center-right landscape. Yaalon, a former defense minister, has positioned his party as a center to center-right alternative. His entry into the race complicates the math for any potential unity government that might exclude Arab legislators from the equation.

Opposition Unity And Democratic Concerns

The opposition has responded with heightened criticism of the current administration. Moshe Yaalon accused Netanyahu and Likud of attempting a pogrom against democracy on November 3. This rhetoric highlights the deep polarization within Israeli society following three years of war and domestic political instability.

Yousef Jabareen, head of the largest Arab-majority party, urged opposition leaders to accept political reality. He emphasized the need for a coalition strategy to remove Netanyahu from power. This call underscores the willingness of Arab lawmakers to participate in broad alliances to influence government formation.

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Election Rules And Future Timelines

Once a presidential mandate is assigned, the nominee has twenty-eight days to form a cabinet. This period can be extended by an additional fourteen days if progress is slow. Failure to succeed triggers a redistribution of the mandate to another Knesset member.

If all nomination attempts fail, lawmakers have twenty-one days to nominate a successor. Persistent deadlock could force the country into a fifth election. The last government formation took fifty-eight days, setting a benchmark for the current complex negotiations. The outcome of these weeks will determine the stability of Israel's political leadership during a critical period.