Israel's Herzog accepts election results and starts coalition consultations

Israeli President Isaac Herzog certified the Oct 27 election results as legally binding and began talks with parties on forming a government, as the elections commission found no fraud and a Shin Bet foreign interference probe continues.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday (Nov 4) accepted the certified results of last week's parliamentary elections as legally binding and began consultations with party representatives on forming a new government.

The elections commission said earlier Wednesday it found no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the vote. Herzog said the elections are over and now is the time to face reality. The move dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to discredit the vote, in which he and his allies lost their majority in the Knesset while Arab-led parties made historic gains.

Also read Israel Election Results Certified as Herzog Decides Next Prime Minister

Election Commission Confirms Results

Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties had stolen the election, possibly with foreign assistance. Herzog began consultations with party leaders Wednesday night to determine whom to designate to form a government, a process that could bring Netanyahu's opponents to power.

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Israel's elections commission said earlier Wednesday that after a thorough investigation of all parties' claims of fraud, it had found no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its results. Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who heads the committee, added that it was dangerous to cast doubt on the results and said they are legally binding. Public trust in the electoral process is easy to destroy, yet very difficult to repair, he warned.

A separate investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence service, headed by David Zini, a Netanyahu appointee and loyalist, into allegations of foreign interference in the election is still ongoing. In a private meeting Wednesday of the elections committee's members, Sohlberg read out an intelligence assessment from the Shin Bet saying the agency believed there had been a widespread phenomenon involving the influx of substantial funds into Israel from foreign states, including from countries hostile toward Israel.

Shin Bet Alleges Foreign Funds

The Shin Bet provided no evidence to explain its assertion. The Associated Press obtained a transcript of the assessment from a person who attended the meeting and requested anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting. The committee has previously said that while claims about foreign actors seeking to influence the election are serious and under investigation, it does not believe that any such interference affected the results, even if it had happened. Sohlberg reiterated that stance on Wednesday.

At this stage, these are merely suspicions, and even if they are substantiated, the scope of their potential impact is limited, he said during a ceremony to present the certified election results to Herzog. In the Oct 27 vote, neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the bloc of allies of his chief rival, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, secured a parliamentary majority needed to form a new government.

That raised the possibility of an alliance between the two rivals or an alliance between Eisenkot and some of the Arab-led parties. Herzog began a series of sit-downs with political parties on Wednesday. Three factions, all aligned with Netanyahu's religious-nationalist base, recommended Netanyahu be given a chance to form a coalition government, while a fourth, led by a former Netanyahu ally turned rival, recommended Eisenkot.

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Eight more parties, including the two Arab-led factions, are scheduled to meet Herzog on Thursday, with Eisenkot's Yashar and Netanyahu's Likud speaking last. After the consultations, Herzog will choose the candidate, most likely Netanyahu or Eisenkot, who he believes is most likely to be able to form a coalition government. He has several days to announce his decision, which will then set the stage for weeks of negotiations.

If neither man can put together a government, the country would hold a new election early next year. Separately, the Shin Bet sought approval from Israel's attorney general on Tuesday to interrogate several elected officials as part of its investigation, including Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas and other senior Arab lawmakers, Israeli media reported.

Arab Parties Reject Interrogation Order

In a statement rejecting the request, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said it is not permissible to interrogate citizens or elected officials without evidence to justify such action. The Joint List of Arab parties condemned the request, calling it a campaign of incitement by Netanyahu and his allies designed to delegitimize the Arab vote.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right ally of Netanyahu, called on the Shin Bet, over which he has no authority, to arrest all the leaders of the Arab political parties and interrogate them in basement interrogation cells until these suspicions are fully clarified. Herzog said Wednesday that the Shin Bet's investigation into possible foreign interference should proceed, but cautioned that Arab Israeli voters must not be smeared.