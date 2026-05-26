Israel strikes Gaza, targets Hamas' new chief of armed wing

Israel targeted the new chief of Hamas' armed wing in a strike in Gaza on Tuesday, just days after his predecessor was killed in a similar attack. The strike targeted Mohammed Odeh, the new commander of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organisation and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.

Israel targeted the new chief of Hamas ' armed wing in a strike in Gaza on Tuesday, just days after his predecessor was killed in a similar attack.

The strike targeted Mohammed Odeh, the new commander of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organisation and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre. A woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City. In the aftermath of the Oct 7 assault, Netanyahu pledged to target and eliminate the masterminds behind the attacks. Israel's retaliatory response in Gaza has killed at least 72,803 people, according to the territory's health ministry.

The Board of Peace report accuses Hamas of blocking Gaza progress. The Israeli military and intelligence services have waged a campaign targeting Hamas's senior political leaders and militant commanders in Gaza and across the region. Mohammed Deif, the longtime commander of Hamas's armed wing, was also killed during the war





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Israel Hamas Gaza Strike Chief Of Armed Wing Architect Of The October 7 Massacre October 7 Assault Retaliatory Response Killed Block Gaza Progress Campaign Targeting Senior Political Leaders And Militant Commande Assassinated Several Hamas Leaders Killed During The War Targeted Hamas Operatives In Lebanon Senior Iran-Backed Hezbollah Commanders

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