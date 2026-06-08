Israel Strikes Iran Amid US-Iran Negotiations, Defying Trump's Ceasefire Call

Israel's renewed military action against Iran challenges US President Trump's push for a negotiated settlement, as Israel fights to be included in talks that could shape its security and regional operations.

Israel launched renewed strikes on Iran on Monday, directly defying US President Donald Trump 's public calls for restraint. This action underscores Israel 's determination to ensure its interests are included in any US- Iran peace negotiations, from which it has so far been excluded.

The strikes mark the first time Israel has attacked Iran since a ceasefire was established in April, following an Iranian missile attack on Israel that Tehran described as retaliation for Israeli actions in Lebanon. Israel's move come after a series of escalations in the region, including Israeli strikes on Lebanon and Iran's subsequent response, which President Trump indicated should conclude the cycle of retaliation.

However, Israel sought to establish a clear red line: that Iran should not have a say in Israeli military operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and that any future US-Iran agreement must not constrain Israel's right to defend itself in the region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing domestic criticism for perceived deference to US demands, convened top security officials to deliberate on the goals of a short-term escalation, aiming to secure a seat at the negotiating table.

Military analysts note that while Israel can strike Iran independently, sustaining a prolonged campaign would require US support due to ammunition and logistical constraints. The episode highlights the growing strains between the two conservative leaders, with Netanyahu acknowledging in private his limited ability to influence Trump's Iran policy





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Israel Iran Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu US-Iran Negotiations Middle East Conflict Hezbollah Lebanon Missile Strikes Ceasefire Defence Policy

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