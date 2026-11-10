Israel Swears In Knesset Without Government as Coalition Talks Begin

Israel's parliament has been sworn in following the October 27 election, but no government exists. Gadi Eisenkot faces a complex task to form a coalition before the December 6 deadline.

Israel's parliament was officially sworn in on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, marking a significant milestone in a political landscape defined by deep division and uncertainty. The new Knesset assembly convened without an active government, setting the stage for intense negotiations as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a deadlocked general election. This political stalemate has stripped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his previous parliamentary majority while simultaneously leaving his principal rivals without a clear and immediate path to power. Lawmakers elected in the October 27 vote took their oaths of office amidst a palpable sense of urgency, with the country facing the very real possibility of another round of elections if coalition building fails.

Eisenkot Challenges to Form Majority Coalition

Gadi Eisenkot, a former general and leader of the centre-right Yashar party, is now tasked with navigating this intricate political maze after President Isaac Herzog entrusted him with the mandate to form a government on Sunday. Eisenkot and his allies currently hold just 48 seats in the Knesset, falling short of the 61 seats required for a majority. This numerical deficit presents a formidable obstacle, as he must strike deals with multiple parties that have historically been difficult to align. The former military chief has acknowledged that his path to power is extraordinarily complex, requiring a delicate balance of ideological compromise and strategic partnership across the political spectrum.

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The challenge is further complicated by the fragmented nature of the Israeli political landscape, where no single bloc can claim a clear victory. Eisenkot's initial deadline to form a government is set for December 6, 2026, with the possibility of a two-week extension until December 20 if necessary. He must secure commitments from diverse factions, including potential allies that he and his allies have previously shunned. This includes exploring alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties or even considering a unity government with his former rival, Benjamin Netanyahu. Each option carries significant political risk and ideological hurdles that must be overcome to achieve stability.

Arab Parties as Potential Coalition Partners

A critical component of Eisenkot's potential strategy involves engaging with Israel's Arab-led parties, which hold 19 seats in the newly elected parliament. These factions are aligned with Eisenkot in their vehement opposition to Netanyahu, making them natural, albeit controversial, partners in a coalition. This alignment could potentially deliver on key campaign promises, such as the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Such a measure is strongly backed by the Arab parties but has been largely opposed by Netanyahu and his right-wing allies, highlighting the deep ideological divides within the Israeli political system.

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President Isaac Herzog emphasized the duty of the parliament to investigate the catastrophe of October 7 thoroughly while Israel continues to face external threats from Iran and its proxies. Herzog urged lawmakers to look upon one another with generosity and reach out a hand for compromise, even between political rivals. He stated that there is much work to be done that requires the ability and experience found in every part of the House. The President's call for unity underscores the national need for cohesion in the face of ongoing security challenges and internal political fragmentation.

Netanyahu Retains Power Amidst Fraud Allegations

Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office as caretaker Prime Minister, leading a right-wing Likud party alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties. This alliance outperformed some election expectations but still lost its majority, now holding 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats. Netanyahu has cast doubt on the election results by baselessly alleging voter fraud by Arabs, who constitute a fifth of the population. Election officials have stated they are probing potential misconduct but have seen no evidence of fraud that could have influenced the vote's outcome. Despite these allegations, Netanyahu's position remains precarious as the clock ticks down toward Eisenkot's deadline.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government by December 20, President Herzog would likely pick Netanyahu to try to form a coalition next. Should Netanyahu fail to secure a coalition, another candidate would be given the mandate, and if that effort also fails, a new round of elections would be called. This contingency plan highlights the high stakes involved in the current negotiations, with the risk of political paralysis looming large. The current setup has raised concerns about the longevity of the new parliament's term, as the inability to form a stable government could lead to immediate fresh elections.

Caretaker Status and Immediate Next Steps

The swearing-in ceremony itself served as a poignant moment for many Israeli citizens, including Elisha Madan, a military reservist who lost both legs fighting in Gaza. Madan received a standing ovation from the plenum when he stood up on his prosthetic legs, symbolizing the human cost of the ongoing conflicts that dominate the national discourse. His presence served as a reminder of the broader context in which these political maneuvers are taking place, where national security and personal sacrifice are inextricably linked.

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As the political landscape continues to evolve, the focus remains on the ability of leaders to forge a lasting coalition that can address the nation's pressing needs. The window for forming a government is narrow, and the margin for error is slim. All parties must engage in serious dialogue and compromise to avoid the destabilizing effect of yet another election. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Israel can navigate this period of uncertainty and establish a functional government capable of leading the country through its current challenges.

The international community watches closely as Israel seeks to resolve its internal political deadlock. The stability of the Israeli government has significant implications for regional security and diplomatic relations. Failure to form a government could lead to prolonged uncertainty, affecting both domestic policy and foreign affairs. Therefore, the successful formation of a coalition is not merely a political exercise but a necessity for national stability and security.

In conclusion, the swearing-in of the new Knesset marks the beginning of a critical period for Israeli politics. The challenges facing Gadi Eisenkot and other potential coalition builders are significant, requiring skillful negotiation and a willingness to bridge deep ideological divides. The outcome of these efforts will determine the direction of the country in the near future. All eyes are on President Herzog and the political leaders as they work to ensure that the parliament can fulfill its duties without the shadow of another election looming overhead.