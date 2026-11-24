Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warns Iran is developing chemical weapons and considers pre-emptive strikes. Foreign Minister Araghchi dismisses claims as propaganda. Political leaders debate timing of military action.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared on November 24 that Iran is actively developing chemical weapons. Katz vowed that the State of Israel will not permit Tehran to acquire this capability. He suggested that a pre-emptive strike might be necessary if intelligence indicates an imminent Iran ian attack on Israel.

Israel Defence Minister Threatens Preemptive Action

Katz made these statements during a media briefing in Jerusalem reported by the public broadcaster KAN. He stated directly that Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons. Katz emphasized that Israel would thwart any attempt by Iran to reach this military threshold. He proposed that if evidence shows Iranian intent to attack, the army should act earlier to neutralize the threat.

Also read Bangladesh Vows Arrest of Sheikh Hasina Amid Extradition Push from India

The minister described any initial Iranian strike as a failure for Tehran. This stance comes amid heightened tensions following recent conflicts and intelligence reports. Katz argued that Israel must maintain the option to strike before Iran can utilize such capabilities against its citizens. The comments underscore a hardline approach to regional security threats.

Foreign Minister Dismisses Claims as Propaganda

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Katz's allegations as baseless. He characterized the reports as Iraq War-style propaganda with Israeli fingerprints. Araghchi denied that Iran possesses or is pursuing chemical weapons programs. His dismissal aims to counter what Tehran views as political maneuvering by Israeli officials.

Advertisement

This rejection follows recent reports from CNN citing United States intelligence. The reports suggested Iran has plans to target senior Trump administration officials. Sources described these plans as creating options rather than signaling an imminent attack. Araghchi's response seeks to undermine the credibility of these Western intelligence assessments.

Political Debate Over Military Timing

The debate over military action is complicated by Israel's current political situation. The country held a general election in October. Neither caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main opponent Gadi Eisenkot has yet formed a government. Eisenkot has been tasked by President Isaac Herzog with attempting to form a new administration.

Netanyahu continues to stress the severity of the Iranian threat. He insists on forming a unity government that includes his Likud party. Netanyahu has reportedly urged US President Donald Trump to resume operations against Iran. This pressure follows two rounds of fighting in 2025 and earlier this year. The political deadlock influences decisions on military strategy.

Eisenkot Assesses Immediate Threat Level

Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot provided a different perspective on the timing of action. During a press briefing at Israel's parliament on November 23, he acknowledged the Iranian threat. Eisenkot stated that Iran poses the most serious threat to the State of Israel. However, he noted no immediate need for military intervention before a government is formed.

Advertisement

Eisenkot clarified that he did not see a direct and immediate danger requiring action now. His assessment contrasts with Katz's more aggressive posture. This divergence highlights internal disagreements within Israeli leadership. The formation of a new government will likely determine the next steps in addressing Iranian capabilities. Until then, military options remain under political discussion.