Israel Vows to Eliminate All Oct 7 Attack Leaders After Killing Hamas Commander

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the elimination of a senior Hamas commander, reiterating the commitment to target all those responsible for the Oct 7 massacre. The killing comes amid ongoing military operations in Gaza and political debates over displacement plans.

Israel i Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared that all individuals responsible for the Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel are marked for death, following the elimination of a senior Hamas commander in Gaza.

In a post on social media platform X, Katz stated, We committed ourselves to eliminating everyone who led the Oct 7 massacre, and that is what we will do: they are all marked for death, wherever they may be. The minister identified the slain commander as the head of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, who was killed in an Israeli operation.

Katz described the action as sending the commander to meet his associates in the depths of hell, emphasizing Israel's resolve to dismantle Hamas's leadership structure. The Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency confirmed the killing of the commander, known as Odeh, on Tuesday. According to a joint statement, Odeh had been appointed to lead the Al-Qassam Brigades after the May 15 killing of Ezzedine al-Haddad, but Hamas never officially announced his appointment.

This strike is part of a broader Israeli campaign to target top Hamas figures since the Oct 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Israel's subsequent military operations in Gaza have killed at least 72,803 people, as reported by the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority.

Previous high-profile eliminations include former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, and the longtime commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, as well as Mohammed Sinwar, who succeeded his brother. Israeli strikes have also targeted Hamas operatives in Lebanon and senior Hezbollah commanders, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. In his post, Katz reiterated Israel's goal of ending Hamas's rule over the Palestinian territory and alluded to a plan for the forced displacement of its residents.

He wrote, The plan for voluntary migration from Gaza will also be implemented - everything will be done at the right time and in the right way. This displacement initiative is backed by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and was previously supported by US President Donald Trump before he abandoned the idea.

In February 2024, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, denounced plans aimed at making a permanent demographic change in Gaza, warning of potential violations of international law. The international community remains divided over Israel's actions, with many countries calling for a ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue operations until all objectives are achieved, including the safe return of hostages held in Gaza. The conflict shows no signs of abating, with daily airstrikes and ground operations in both Gaza and southern Lebanon, where Israel has expanded its operations beyond the Yellow Line. As the death toll mounts and humanitarian conditions deteriorate, the region remains on edge, awaiting further developments in this prolonged and devastating war





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