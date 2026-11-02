Israel Withdraws Troops From Hebron After Hebron Operation Displaces Residents

Israeli troops withdrew from Hebron neighborhoods following a counter-terror operation linked to an October attack, displacing thousands and damaging homes.

Israel i military forces withdrew from specific neighborhoods in Hebron, a major city in the occupied West Bank, on November 2. This withdrawal followed a significant security operation initiated in response to a fatal shooting incident that occurred on October 23. The operation resulted in the temporary displacement of more than 3,000 local residents and caused substantial damage to residential properties. The military confirmed that all operational activities in that specific zone had concluded, allowing many families to begin returning to their homes. However, the return was marked by scenes of destruction, disarray, and lingering tension among the affected population.

Hebron Neighborhood Evacuation Details

The security operation targeted the neighborhood where the two gunmen who carried out the October attack had resided. Authorities described the action as a comprehensive counter-terrorism effort designed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and apprehend suspects. During the operation, soldiers conducted thorough searches of multiple locations throughout the area. They detained and questioned numerous individuals suspected of involvement in the attack or broader militant activities. The military reported that they successfully located and confiscated four weapons, several body vests, and additional military equipment from the sites. These seizures were presented as evidence of ongoing terror networks operating within the community.

Also read Yamaha Withdraws from Qatar MotoGP Due to Middle East Travel Restrictions

Home Demolitions And Property Damage

A prominent feature of the military response was the demolition of the attackers' homes, a practice commonly employed by the Israeli military as a punitive measure for attacks. Soldiers also sealed an underground space located next to one of the demolished structures, likely to prevent its future use for clandestine activities. By November 2, journalists observed that many buildings in the vicinity had been marked with large black Xs. These markings indicated that the structures had been cleared and searched by troops, serving as a visual record of the military's extensive presence. The presence of these symbols underscored the scale of the search operations conducted over the preceding days.

Advertisement

Resident Accounts Of Violence And Loss

Returning residents described harrowing experiences during the raid, citing fear, violence, and significant property loss. One family member, Mohammad Juaaba, stated that the top floor of his relative's home had been destroyed in a blast. Despite the damage, the family planned to return to the habitable lower floors, cleaning up rubble that was strewn around the property. Another resident, Muhannad al-Tamimi, returned to his apartment to find it thoroughly trashed. Furniture and clothing were scattered across the floors, mattresses were overturned, and a child's bicycle was broken. Al-Tamimi recounted that soldiers stormed his home, blew up the door, and assaulted him while threatening his wife with a gun. He also alleged that children were terrified and that gold and money were stolen by the troops.

Political Context And Ongoing Security Operations

The October 23 attack, which killed two Israeli soldiers, occurred just days before closely contested national elections. This timing heightened the political sensitivity of the incident and led to immediate calls for a strong retaliatory response from senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In response to the attack, the military cleared out residents from the assailants' neighborhood by the following morning. An Israeli military official stated that counter-terrorism activities would continue throughout Judea and Samaria, using the biblical names for the Palestinian territory. Meanwhile, Hebron city council member Reem al-Sharif noted that the operation had effectively covered two neighborhoods. Municipal workers were currently assisting residents in cleaning up the affected areas as the community begins the difficult process of recovery.