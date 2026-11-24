Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party signs deal with Avigdor Lieberman's Our Home party, reshaping the coalition landscape as Israel seeks a new government.

Israel's Yashar party, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, announced on Tuesday, November 24, that it has agreed to sign a coalition pact with the right-wing opposition Israel Our Home party. This strategic alliance marks the first formal agreement since the October 27 national election, signaling a significant shift in the negotiations to form a new government. The move places the center-right Yashar party in a stronger position to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc as President Isaac Herzog tasks Eisenkot with forming a governing coalition.

Eisenkot Meets Lieberman To Seal Deal

Gadi Eisenkot confirmed that he held meetings with Avigdor Lieberman, the head of the Israel Our Home party, earlier on Tuesday. Following these discussions, the two leaders announced their agreement to join forces, a development that surprised many political observers given the previous ideological distances between the two figures. The Israel Our Home party won seven seats in the recent election, while Yashar secured twenty-one seats, combining to form a significant voting block within the Knesset.

Also read DEM Party Demands Ocalan Freedom For Peace Talks With PKK

This partnership is particularly notable because Lieberman had previously been vocal about his opposition to forming a government that relied on support from Arab parties. He had also stated his resistance to a broad unity government with Netanyahu's Likud party. By entering into this specific pact with Eisenkot, Lieberman is aligning with a leader who shares his strong opposition to the current caretaker Prime Minister, creating a unified front against Netanyahu's political agenda.

Knesset Seats And Coalition Math

The Israeli parliament, or Knesset, consists of 120 seats, and no single bloc currently holds a majority. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud alliance, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, underperformed some expectations by failing to secure a majority. The Likud-led bloc now holds fifty-three seats, falling short of the sixty-one seats required to form a government without additional partners. This deadlock has left the country in a state of political uncertainty since the election concluded in late October.

Advertisement

Eisenkot's Yashar party and its patchwork coalition partners, including the Israel Our Home party, currently hold forty-eight seats in the Knesset. While this is not a majority, it provides a substantial foundation for building a larger coalition. The potential for Eisenkot to reach the necessary threshold lies in the parties representing Israel's Arab minority, which hold nineteen seats. These Arab parties are aligned with Eisenkot due to their vehement opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu and have expressed willingness to support a government led by the former military chief.

Deadline Pressure And Political Uncertainty

President Isaac Herzog appointed Gadi Eisenkot to form a new government after the November 10 swearing-in of the Knesset. Eisenkot is operating under a twenty-eight-day mandate, which expires on December 6. If he is unable to secure a coalition within this timeframe, he has the option to request a fourteen-day extension. Should Eisenkot fail to form a government, the responsibility will pass to Benjamin Netanyahu, who has already attempted to form a cabinet but has so far been unsuccessful in gathering enough support.

If no political leader is able to form a government by the end of the extended mandate, Israel will be required to hold another election next year. This timeline creates intense pressure on all political factions to reach agreements quickly. The current caretaker status of Prime Minister Netanyahu means that policy decisions and major national appointments are delayed, increasing the urgency for a stable governing coalition to emerge from the current political impasse.

Democrats Party Susends Talks Over Unity Push

Political negotiations remain fluid as other parties react to the developing landscape. The left-wing Democrats party, which won eight seats in the election, announced that it was suspending its talks with Eisenkot. Yair Golan, the head of the Democrats party, stated that this decision was made due to progress in separate discussions between Eisenkot's team and Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party regarding a potential unity government. The Democrats prefer a government without Netanyahu but are open to alliances with Arab parties.

Advertisement

Yair Golan emphasized that his party's preference remains a government that excludes the current Prime Minister. However, the suspension of talks suggests that the political alliances are still in flux and that the Democrats may reconsider their position as negotiations evolve. Meanwhile, Eisenkot continues to explore all avenues to build a majority coalition, including the newly formed agreement with Avigdor Lieberman's Israel Our Home party and ongoing talks with other change bloc partners.

The situation in Israel remains dynamic as the deadline for forming a government approaches. The agreement between Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Lieberman adds a new variable to the complex math of Knesset seats. All eyes are now on whether this alliance can be expanded with additional partners, including the Arab minority parties, to surpass the sixty-one seat threshold before the December 6 deadline expires.