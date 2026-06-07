Israeli Airstrike Kills Five Palestinians in Gaza, Mediators Seek to Salvage US-Backed Plan

An Israeli airstrike on a Hamas-led police station in the Gaza Strip killed five Palestinians and wounded at least 16 others on Sunday, as mediators began new efforts to salvage a US-backed plan for Israeli troops to withdraw, Hamas to disarm and Gaza to be rebuilt.

An Israeli airstrike on a Hamas -led police station in the Gaza Strip killed five Palestinians and wounded at least 16 others on Sunday, health officials said, as mediators began new efforts to salvage a US-backed plan for Israeli troops to withdraw, Hamas to disarm and Gaza to be rebuilt.

Major fighting has been paused since October under a ceasefire after two years of war, but no agreement has been reached to implement the plan. Israeli troops still control more than half of Gaza's territory, where they have ordered residents out and destroyed remaining buildings. Nearly the entire population of 2 million now lives in a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Egypt began hosting a new round of truce talks with leaders from Hamas and other Palestinian factions, sources from Hamas and other sources close to the negotiations said. The talks are expected to last for a few days. Israel says killed new chief of Hamas armed wing in Gaza strike. Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed more than 950 Palestinians since the start of the truce, while Palestinian militant attacks have killed four Israeli soldiers.

Last year's deal established a Board of Peace led by Trump to oversee a phased ceasefire, and was ratified by the United Nations Security Council. However, many of the toughest areas of dispute, including the disarmament of Hamas, Israeli withdrawal and make-up of a Gaza government, were postponed to later in the process. The Board of Peace negotiators have been talking to both sides on the disarmament issue.

Hamas told envoys from the Board and mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that ending Israeli attacks in Gaza was essential for any progress, sources from the group and officials close to the talks said. Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesperson in Gaza, said on Sunday the group was open to ideas that would lead to ending Israeli attacks in Gaza and reaching common ground over issues of the second phase of the Trump plan.

But he said the Board of Peace should stop being biased towards Israel. Nearly 73,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the war started, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel launched its assault after Hamas-led militants broke across the border, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 Israeli and foreign hostages on Oct 7, 2023





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