Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Amid Ongoing Conflict with Hezbollah

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes on its southern regions, with at least one fatality. The strikes come amidst an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with neither side respecting previous ceasefire agreements.

Israel i airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon on Saturday, June 13, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA). The strikes hit multiple areas, including the villages of Rihan and Sujud near the city of Nabatieh, where an Israel i airstrike killed a local official.

The Israeli army had earlier issued evacuation warnings for more than 20 locations, including Nabatieh, ordering residents to move north of the Zahrani River. Israel's military also reported intercepting a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The strikes come amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated in March. Despite a ceasefire announced in April and a conditional truce deal in May, neither side has respected the agreements.

Lebanon accuses Israel of killing over 3,700 people in its military campaign. Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad called for Lebanon to negotiate on its own behalf, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned of a 'fateful test' for the country's sovereignty





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