Israeli ex-generals help Palestinian olive harvest amid settler violence

Former Israeli military officials helped Palestinian farmers harvest olives in Qusra as settler violence rises, with Yesh Din reporting 180 attacks on harvesters in 35 days.

A group of senior Israeli ex-military officials helped Palestinian farmers on Tuesday (Nov 3) to harvest olives in the village of Qusra near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Ex-Military Officials Help Palestinian Olive Harvesters

The gesture of solidarity came amid an upsurge in militant settler violence targeting Palestinians. Former Major General Eyal Ben-Reuven said the attacks reminded him of stories from his parents about the time when the Jewish people suffered. He compared the militant settler attacks to pogroms. Ben-Reuven said he began organising a group of around 30 senior military officials, including six generals, several months ago.

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He acted after an increase in settler violence that many Palestinians say is enabled by the Israeli military. The Israeli military has said it condemns violence and operates to maintain security in the West Bank. The army has also said in the past that it is the people's army and reflects the full spectrum of views in Israeli society. Former Colonel Doron Meinert said occupation is the main problem of Israeli society.

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He said it cannot be ignored and must be solved together with the Palestinians. Ben-Reuven and others said they were also concerned about the impact of settler violence on Israel's global reputation. Former brigadier general Jonatan Yoni said strategically and tactically it is creating problems for the state of Israel in the West and the United States. Yoni said he was also motivated by the plight of Palestinian farmers and by opposition to Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Settler Violence Threatens West Bank Farmers

Meinert now dedicates much of his time to volunteering in the West Bank in support of Palestinians. Nimr Nazzal, the owner of land near Qusra where the ex-military personnel were helping out, said without them it would be impossible for him to access his olives due to settler attacks. He added that many of the settler attacks had the support of the Israeli military. The army is protecting the settlers, Nazzal said.

Palestinians say that when they call the Israeli military, it either responds late or comes to the aid of the settlers perpetrating the violence. The military denies this. Meinert also said that the Israeli army aided the settlers. Some Israeli soldiers, Meinert added, share the militant settlers' belief that only Jews have the right to this area and that the Arabs should be expelled or stay here as second class residents.

Yesh Din Reports Rise in Attacks

The Israeli rights group Yesh Din has reported 180 physical attacks on Palestinian olive harvesters over the 35 days since the season began. The Israeli military was present in more than 23 per cent of the cases of settler violence it recorded, Yesh Din said. The West Bank is home to some 500,000 settlers and at least three million Palestinians. UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law regarding military occupations.