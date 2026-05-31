Israeli Forces Expand Ground Operations in Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders troops to push deeper into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions amid ongoing cross-border fire. The incursion, which has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, includes the capture of the historic Beaufort Castle and a strategic ridge. France has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting as the conflict escalates, despite a US-brokered ceasefire extension.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a significant expansion of ground operations into southern Lebanon , marking a major escalation in the conflict with the Iran ian-backed Hezbollah militant group.

This directive comes despite a ceasefire that was announced over six weeks ago and subsequently extended by 45 days on May 15. Netanyahu stated that he instructed the military to deepen and expand Israel's grip on areas previously under Hezbollah's control, a move that directly challenges the fragile truce.

The decision follows weeks of simmering violence where both sides have traded fire, with Hezbollah increasingly employing kamikaze drones that have proven difficult for Israeli air defenses to intercept and have caused several military fatalities. The latest phase of the Israeli ground incursion has seen troops seize the strategically vital 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and the adjacent ridges in southern Lebanon.

This castle, captured for the first time since Israel's withdrawal from the region in 2000, provides a commanding vantage point over much of southern Lebanon and northern Israel, from which Hezbollah has launched attacks. The Israeli military reported that the operation focused on establishing control of the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area while degrading Hezbollah's infrastructure, which is described as being established under Iranian direction.

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that soldiers will retain the castle as part of a new Israeli security zone in southern Lebanon, circulating a photo on social media showing the Israeli flag atop the historic fortress alongside that of the Golani brigade. The advance is part of a broader push from the current frontline along the Litani River northward toward the Zaharani River, approximately 10 kilometers further into Lebanese territory.

An evacuation warning was issued for residents south of the Zaharani ahead of the operation, though overnight airstrikes on the village of Deir El Zahrani resulted in eight deaths, according to Lebanon's state news agency. The human cost of the renewed fighting has been severe.

According to the Lebanese government, the Israeli incursion and associated strikes have killed more than 3,370 people and displaced over 1.2 million Lebanese since March 2, when Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones into Israel to support its ally Iran in the context of the wider regional tensions. In contrast, Israel reports 24 of its soldiers and four civilians have been killed over the same period.

Tens of thousands of Israelis in the country's north have also been displaced by persistent Hezbollah rocket and drone fire. The situation prompted France to call for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, citing the escalating violence in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes; on Friday, US military officials hosted Israeli and Lebanese defence representatives in Washington to pursue a US-brokered plan aimed at forging peace between the two countries and disarming Hezbollah. The political dynamics within Israel are also in flux, with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a challenger to Netanyahu in an upcoming election, advocating for even stronger action, including striking Hezbollah-linked suburbs of Beirut.

On the ground, Israeli troops were also reported to be operating near Nabatieh, a major Hezbollah stronghold, indicating that the campaign aims to dismantle the group's military network across the south. Analysts close to Hezbollah suggested the symbolic photo of the Israeli flag on Beaufort Castle was designed to send a message to Israeli society that the military is achieving its objectives despite the challenges posed by Hezbollah's drone tactics





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Netanyahu Beaufort Castle Ceasefire UN Security Council Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Launches Strikes Across South LebanonIsrael launched strikes across south Lebanon on Saturday after ordering evacuations from more than a dozen locations, wounding two soldiers in the process.

Read more »

Lebanon's Prime Minister Accuses Israel of Pursuing Scorched-Earth PolicyLebanon's prime minister, Nawaf Salam, accused Israel of pursuing a scorched-earth policy in his country's south, urging a halt to the fighting as Israel carried out fresh airstrikes and issued evacuation warnings.

Read more »

Trump Claims Iran Guarantees No Nuclear Weapons as Diplomatic Push Intensifies Over Strait of HormuzPresident Donald Trump says Iran has pledged not to develop nuclear weapons, a development that could reshape negotiations to end Middle East hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while fighting continues in Lebanon and tensions over Iranian assets persist.

Read more »

TikToker warns patriotism slogans alone cannot save Malaysia's local businesses from foreign invasionA commentator on the Newsenz TikTok channel warns that local businesses can no longer rely on patriotic appeals alone to win customers as foreign companies continue to expand across Malaysia.

Read more »