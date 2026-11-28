Hikmat Mohammed Faraj dies after Israeli troops enter his home in Madama. Conflicting accounts emerge regarding the confrontation that led to his death and injuries to family members.

Israeli military forces engaged in a lethal operation within the occupied West Bank on November 28, resulting in the death of a local Palestinian man. The incident occurred in the village of Madama, located to the south of the city of Nablus, and has drawn immediate attention from both local health authorities and the Israeli military establishment. Two distinct narratives have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Palestinian Red Crescent, the deceased was identified as Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, a 57-year-old resident of Madama. Health officials reported that Faraj was shot in the chest with live ammunition during the raid at his private residence. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries and died in a hospital facility located in Nablus, confirming the fatal nature of the encounter.

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Detailed Account of the Confrontation

Rami Nassar, the head of the Madama village council, provided a specific timeline of events to news agencies, stating that Israeli troops entered Faraj's home during the operation. Beyond the shooting of the male head of the household, local witnesses alleged that soldiers physically assaulted other family members present at the scene. Specifically, Nassar claimed that Faraj's wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law were beaten by the soldiers during the raid, adding further distress to the grieving family.

Israeli Military Response and Justification

The Israeli Defense Forces offered a starkly different version of the events to AFP, framing the incident as a necessary defensive response to an immediate threat. The military stated that its troops entered a building in Madama after they observed stones being hurled at the soldiers from within. This act of aggression prompted the army to engage in a physical confrontation with an individual they identified as a terrorist attempting to seize control of an officer's weapon.

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The army's official statement elaborated that during this struggle, the weapon was redirected during the shooting, resulting in moderate injuries to another officer. The military asserted that the individual continued to confront the soldiers, forcing them to neutralize the threat to ensure their safety. The wounded officer was subsequently evacuated from the scene and taken to a medical facility for treatment and recovery.

Escalating Violence in the West Bank

This incident represents the latest in a series of violent clashes that have intensified since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The region has seen a significant surge in fatalities, with both Palestinian and Israeli casualties mounting steadily over the past year. The violence in the West Bank has become increasingly frequent, marking a sharp deviation from previous periods of relative calm.

Statistical data compiled by AFP, based on reports from the Palestinian Health Ministry, indicates that more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the outbreak of the current conflict. The majority of these deaths are attributed to fire from Israeli soldiers during various military operations and raids. These figures underscore the severe human cost of the ongoing unrest in the territory.

Conversely, Israeli figures report that over 50 Israelis have lost their lives during the same period. These casualties include deaths resulting from Palestinian attacks as well as those occurring during Israeli military operations. The data reflects a complex and deadly dynamic where both populations suffer significant losses amidst the continued escalation of hostilities.