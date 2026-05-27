Israeli Ground Operations Deepen in Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Clashes and Rising Civilian Casualties

Israeli military pushes beyond the Yellow Line in south Lebanon, triggering clashes with Hezbollah and causing significant civilian casualties. Multiple towns hit, a hospital damaged, and concerns rise over dam safety as the conflict escalates.

Hezbollah , the Iran-backed group, reported clashes with Israel i troops entering the southern town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, while the Israel i military confirmed operations beyond the so-called "Yellow Line" in south Lebanon .

According to Lebanon's health ministry, Israeli attacks killed at least 31 people, including four children and three women, with 40 others wounded. The fatalities occurred in multiple locations: 14 in Burj al-Shamali near Tyre, five in Kawthariyat al-Riz, four in Habbush, six in Maarakeh, and two in Salaa. An AFP correspondent in Nabatieh observed airstrikes and smoke plumes after the city received an unprecedented evacuation warning.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that one strike hit near a public hospital, causing significant damage to its departments. The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for at least 50 southern and eastern towns and villages on Tuesday, including Nabatieh city. An Israeli military official stated that troops had begun operating beyond the Israel-announced "Yellow Line," which lies about 10 km deep inside Lebanese territory.

As Israeli forces advanced deeper into south Lebanon, Hezbollah claimed its fighters confronted Israeli troops attempting to enter Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, a town overlooking Nabatieh. In a statement, Hezbollah said it repelled an Israeli force early Tuesday after airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, and it engaged directly with Israeli troops using drones and rockets.

In eastern Lebanon, the health ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike on Mashghara in the West Bekaa region killed 11 people, including two girls and a woman, and wounded 15 others, among them a child. The Israeli military said it struck several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Mashghara where terrorist activity was identified. Lebanon's National News Agency also noted multiple Israeli strikes across the south and east.

In Srifa, a strike killed a rescuer from the Risala Scouts association, linked to the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement, and wounded two others, raising the rescuer death toll in the conflict to 121. Several strikes targeted areas near Lebanon's largest dam, the Qaraoun Dam on the Litani River.

The Litani River Authority warned that any direct or indirect attack on the dam or its facilities could cause catastrophic risks for residents, infrastructure, and vital installations downstream, urging international and diplomatic protection for the dam. Lebanon's civil defence reported that one of its rescuers died from wounds after a double-tap strike on Qaraoun while he was assisting a man injured in a previous attack. The Israeli military said it bombed more than 100 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon overnight.

Hezbollah also claimed drone attacks on an Israeli army barracks in northern Israel, while the Israeli army said it intercepted several explosive drones launched by Hezbollah toward Israeli territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is intensifying operations in Lebanon, with the Israeli army operating with substantial forces on the ground and securing strategically dominant positions to reinforce a security buffer zone protecting northern Israeli communities.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Farhan Haq reported that on Monday UN peacekeepers in Lebanon detected 91 airspace violations-the highest number since the cessation of hostilities-along with 399 firing incidents attributed to the Israeli army and 11 projectile trajectories attributed to Hezbollah. Despite a truce in the war with Hezbollah, Israel says it targets the group, while Hezbollah claims several attacks on Israeli positions.

Lebanese authorities report more than 3,100 people killed by Israeli strikes since March 2, when Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war by attacking Israel in support of its backer Iran





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Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Airstrikes Ground Operations Civilian Casualties Qaraoun Dam UN Peacekeepers Truce Violations

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