Israeli judges recommended prosecutors drop Case 4000 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reconsider Case 2000, saying conviction was unlikely and doubts existed over whether his actions were criminal. Netanyahu called the recommendation a ray of light for truth and justice.

Israeli judges have recommended that prosecutors drop one of three corruption cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reconsider another, in a trial that began in 2020.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman of Jerusalem District Court, who presides over the case known as Case 4000, told Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at a hearing on Wednesday that a conviction was unlikely and the case should be dropped. The recommendation was not a ruling on the case, the court clarified. Baharav-Miara said she would review the court's statements with the prosecution. Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Also read Israel’s Netanyahu trial judges urge two cases be shelved or reviewed

Netanyahu Denies Charges In Case 4000

He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty. His trial involves three criminal cases. In Case 4000, prosecutors allege that Netanyahu granted regulatory favours worth around 1.8 billion shekels, about 500 million dollars, to Bezeq Telecom Israel. In return, prosecutors say, he sought positive coverage for himself and his wife Sara on a news website controlled by former Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch.

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Elovitch has denied wrongdoing. The judges also recommended prosecutors reconsider so-called Case 2000 because of doubts that Netanyahu's actions constituted a criminal offence. In that case, prosecutors allege Netanyahu negotiated a deal with Arnon Mozes, owner of Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for better coverage in return for legislation to slow the growth of a rival newspaper. Netanyahu on Wednesday called the court's recommendation a ray of light for truth and justice.

Ten years of suffering for dozens of my close ones who were dragged into interrogation rooms, Netanyahu said in a televised address. Where they were blackmailed with criminal acts, humiliated, and the lives of many of them were ruined, just so they would give false testimony against me, he said. The development marked a blow to prosecutors in a long-running trial that has shadowed Netanyahu's time in office.

Court Recommendation Leaves Decision With Attorney General

The court stressed that its recommendation did not amount to a formal ruling on the case, leaving the decision with the attorney general and the prosecution. Baharav-Miara said she would examine the court's statements before deciding how to proceed. The judges cited doubts about whether Netanyahu's actions in Case 2000 met the threshold of a criminal offence. Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing across all three cases and has pleaded not guilty since his indictment in 2019.

The trial, which began in 2020, remains ongoing, with the attorney general now weighing the court's recommendations on two of the three cases.