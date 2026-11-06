Israeli Opposition Moves to Oust Netanyahu With New Ultra-Orthodox Alliance

Gadi Yisrael Eisenkot seeks presidential mandate on November 8 as his bloc negotiates with ultra-Orthodox parties, marking a strategic shift away from Israeli-Arab alliances to defeat Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's opposition coalition reported significant diplomatic progress on November 6 toward removing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power following the October 27 election that resulted in a fractured Knesset. Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot announced that negotiations are advancing after key partners signaled a willingness to collaborate with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, a demographic previously considered politically toxic by many secular and nationalist blocs.

Eisenkot expressed optimism in a statement released moments before the weekly Sabbath shutdown on social media platform X, noting that quiet behind-the-scenes breakthroughs had occurred. The shift aims to consolidate enough parliamentary seats to challenge Netanyahu's longstanding dominance, which has been tested by three years of continuous war and deep societal polarization.

Also read Israeli Arab Lawmaker Considers Historic Alliance to End Netanyahu Rule

The Core Military Service Mechanism

The central pivot in these negotiations involves a compromise on mandatory military service, a long-standing flashpoint in Israeli politics. Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, indicated he would not block talks with ultra-Orthodox Jews despite his past hardline stance on their exemption from the army. This tactical adjustment allows the opposition to target the thirteen seats held by the Shas and another ultra-Orthodox party, potentially providing Eisenkot with the numbers needed to form a government.

Eisenkot reaffirmed his commitment to a policy of mandatory service for all citizens but clarified that this could include civilian national service. This flexibility is designed to integrate ultra-Orthodox Jews into the national fabric without forcing them into combat roles, addressing their religious concerns while meeting the opposition's demand for broader societal participation in the country's security and defense efforts.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Shifts

Avigdor Liberman justified his change in approach by citing the immediate national interests of the State of Israel over previous ideological commitments. Although Liberman ran on a platform to crack down on draft-dodgers and once labeled ultra-Orthodox demands as anti-Jewish, he stated that current challenges require prioritizing the nation's survival. This marks a sharp deviation from his campaign promises and highlights the pragmatic nature of post-election coalition building.

Conversely, Netanyahu has historically relied on the ultra-Orthodox community, which constitutes approximately 14 percent of the population, by allowing exemptions in exchange for political support. While he stopped short of enshrining these exemptions into law, the arrangement angered both main ultra-Orthodox parties, who eventually left his governing coalition but did not actively seek his removal. This internal friction weakened his government's stability and created openings for opposition maneuvers.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The potential formation of an Eisenkot-led government carries profound implications for Israel's social cohesion and military readiness. With reservists having served multiple tours since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, the integration of ultra-Orthodox citizens into service is viewed by many in the opposition as essential for restoring trust and equity within society. Failure to address these disparities continues to fuel resentment among the broader Israeli public.

Eisenkot has requested that President Isaac Herzog grant him the mandate to form a government on November 8. He warned that the current administration poses a fundamental threat to Israeli democracy, especially while warfronts remain open. His strategy includes the possibility of first forming a minority government backed by external lawmakers who do not formally join the cabinet, thereby bypassing immediate coalition friction.

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Broader Political Fallout and Reactions

Yaakov Asher, a lawmaker from one of the ultra-Orthodox parties, welcomed the increased flexibility, suggesting that earlier cooperation could have prevented years of incitement and hatred between different Jewish communities. His party, along with Shas, holds enough seats to tip the balance of power. This willingness to engage suggests that the ultra-Orthodox parties may prioritize political influence over previous ideological rigidity.

Other political figures, such as former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, have not commented on Liberman's about-face, despite having also campaigned heavily on ending military exemptions. The uncertainty surrounding these negotiations leaves the political landscape in flux, with Netanyahu's position increasingly vulnerable as the opposition tests the limits of its newly formed alliances ahead of the presidential deadline.