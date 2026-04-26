Israeli Rivals Bennett and Lapid Unite to Challenge Netanyahu's Government

Former Israeli Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have merged their parties to form 'Together,' aiming to oust Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition in the upcoming election. The alliance poses a significant threat to Netanyahu, whose security credentials have been questioned following the Hamas attack and subsequent conflict.

A significant development in Israel i politics has emerged with the announced merger of two prominent parties, led by former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid .

This new alliance, dubbed 'Together,' presents a substantial challenge to the current government led by Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming Israeli election, anticipated later this year. Bennett, representing a right-wing perspective, and Lapid, a centrist figure, have historically been key rivals to Netanyahu, even successfully ousting him from power in 2021.

However, their subsequent coalition government proved unstable, lasting only 18 months due to internal divisions and a narrow majority. This previous coalition was notable for its inclusion of the United Arab List (UAL), marking the first time an Arab party participated in an Israeli government. The formation of 'Together' signals a renewed effort to unseat Netanyahu, who returned to power in November 2022, forming the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

The recent Hamas attack in October 2023 and the ensuing conflict have significantly impacted Netanyahu’s standing, with polls now indicating a potential loss in the next election. Despite Netanyahu’s long-standing political resilience, the combined force of Bennett and Lapid poses a serious threat. Netanyahu has already responded by highlighting their previous, short-lived alliance with the UAL, attempting to discredit their potential coalition.

Bennett has explicitly stated that he will not seek alliances with Arab parties again and has ruled out any territorial concessions, addressing concerns about potential negotiations with Palestinians. The latest polling data suggests a competitive landscape. While Netanyahu’s Likud party currently holds 25 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, Bennett’s party is projected to secure 21 seats, and Lapid’s party is expected to win 7.

However, a combined coalition led by Bennett and Lapid could command at least 60 seats, potentially surpassing Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious coalition, which currently holds only 50. This shift in the political landscape is fueled by growing discontent among Israel’s secular middle class, who feel burdened by an unfair distribution of tax and military service obligations, particularly in light of exemptions sought by ultra-Orthodox communities.

Furthermore, both Bennett and Lapid have criticized Netanyahu’s handling of regional security challenges, specifically regarding Iran and its supported groups in Lebanon and Gaza. The upcoming election promises to be a pivotal moment for Israel, with the 'Together' alliance presenting a viable alternative to Netanyahu’s long-held dominance





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Netanyahu Bennett Lapid Election Coalition Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian President Urges Citizens to Conserve Electricity Amid US-Israel TensionsIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian calls for reduced electricity consumption, warning of potential disruptions amid US-Israeli hostilities. Despite no current shortages, Tehran faces long-standing grid instability due to sanctions and ageing infrastructure.

Read more »

Israel to Forcefully Attack Hezbollah Targets, Jeopardizing Lebanon CeasefireIsrael has announced it will forcefully attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, escalating tensions and threatening the recently extended ceasefire. Four deaths were reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel. A Hezbollah lawmaker has dismissed the US-mediated ceasefire as meaningless.

Read more »

Israel to Forcefully Attack Hezbollah Targets, Jeopardizing Lebanon CeasefireIsrael has announced plans to forcefully attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, escalating tensions and threatening the recently extended ceasefire. Four deaths were reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel. A Hezbollah lawmaker has dismissed the US-mediated ceasefire as meaningless.

Read more »

Israel Responds to Hezbollah Activity with Airstrikes in Southern LebanonIsraeli airstrikes target Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon following intercepted drone activity, prompting evacuation orders and raising concerns about the stability of the recent ceasefire. Prime Minister Netanyahu defends Israel's right to preemptive action against perceived threats.

Read more »

Peace Talks Stall as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, US Withdraws from NegotiationsHopes for a ceasefire in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran have diminished after President Trump cancelled envoy visits and Iran restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic efforts are faltering, with both sides hardening their positions.

Read more »