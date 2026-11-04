Israeli Rivals Cite US Democratic Victory as Reason to oust Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leaders claim Democrats winning Congress proves Netanyahu's policies harm Israel. They argue bipartisan support is gone and seek to form government without him.

Israel i political rivals are leveraging the Democratic Party's victory in the US midterms to argue that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has irreparably damaged bipartisan American support for Israel. This development coincides with a delicate phase in Israel i domestic politics, where opponents are seeking an opportunity to form a government without the current prime minister. The US election results serve as a catalyst for these domestic maneuverings, as rivals point to the electoral shift as evidence that Netanyahu's approach has alienated key international allies.

Democratic Victory Signals Shift in US-Israel Relations

Democrats secured majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the election held on Tuesday, delivering a significant rebuke to President Donald Trump. This outcome was fueled in part by widespread frustration regarding the unpopular US-Israeli war on Iran. The timing of the US vote followed closely after an Israeli election, where Netanyahu's right-wing coalition lost its parliamentary majority but managed to prevent his main opponent, Gadi Eisenkot, from gaining a clear path to unseat him. US President Donald Trump had endorsed Netanyahu, but the results prompted Trump to pledge on election day to halt four billion dollars in annual funding to Israel, a move he stated was intended to remove a talking point used by Democrats.

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Opposition Leaders Claim Netanyahu Endangers Security

Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid argued that the election results demonstrate Israel cannot afford to keep Netanyahu in office. Lapid stated on social media that the current leadership endangers national security, jeopardizes democracy, and will ruin Israel's global standing. Yair Golan, head of the centre-left opposition Democrats party, echoed these sentiments on X, claiming the US results reveal how toxic Netanyahu is among both Democrats and Republicans. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday and Thursday with party representatives. Following these consultations, Herzog will task one of the two main contenders with forming the next government, while Netanyahu remains in place as a caretaker until a new administration is established.

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Historical Context of American Support and Aid

The United States has historically been Israel's staunchest ally, providing billions of dollars annually in military aid since the nineteen seventies under presidents from both major parties. Unlike previous Israeli leaders who actively courted support from both Democrats and Republicans, Netanyahu has openly backed Republicans. Support for Israel among Democrats and some Republicans began to waver after Israel launched its military assault in Gaza following the twenty twenty-three Hamas attack. This support fell further this year as Trump and Netanyahu ordered a joint attack on Iran, leading some Democratic candidates to criticize American military aid to Israel during their campaigns.

Future Implications for Coalition Building and Policy

It could take weeks or months to determine whether Netanyahu or Eisenkot will ultimately face the task of repairing the relationship with the new US Congress. The chosen candidate must build a new coalition, or the other will be given an opportunity. If both fail, a new election would be called. Udi Sommer, a professor of political science at Tel Aviv University, predicted that the incoming Democratic-controlled US Congress would be the most adversarial towards Israel in its history. Although the president retains most power over foreign policy, Democrats could apply pressure through hearings, congressional oversight, and budgetary measures, potentially marking a new chapter in US-Israel relations.