Israeli settlers attacked West Bank villages on November 22, 2026, sparking accusations of Jewish terrorism from Gadi Eisenkot. The violence coincides with complex efforts to form a new Israeli government.

Israel i militant settlers launched coordinated attacks on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, November 22, 2026, setting vehicles ablaze and spray-painting racist graffiti on walls. These incidents have intensified the political instability in Israel nearly a month after an inconclusive election stripped incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority. Residents near Ramallah reported significant property damage, with Reuters observers documenting burned-out cars and walls defaced with slogans such as Revenge. No group has claimed responsibility for the violence, and reports indicate that no injuries occurred during the early morning assaults.

Eisenkot Condemns Settler Violence as Terrorism

Gadi Eisenkot, the opposition leader currently tasked with forming a new government, has strongly condemned the attacks, explicitly labeling the actions of extremist groups as Jewish terrorism. He stated that these individuals who set fire to vehicles and homes are actively undermining regional stability and putting lives at risk. Eisenkot argued that their behavior is causing grave damage to Israel's national security and foreign relations, creating a severe diplomatic crisis for the state. The former military chief emphasized that the current situation represents a direct threat to the country's long-term interests and international standing.

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Eisenkot further asserted that the policies of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who serve as ultra-nationalist ministers in Netanyahu's cabinet, have brought the area to the brink of anarchy. He criticized the authorities for failing to address the crisis, suggesting that official inaction has emboldened the perpetrators. This condemnation highlights the deep political fractures within Israel as the nation attempts to transition from a caretaker administration to a stable governing coalition. The leader of Yashar party is under pressure to demonstrate strong leadership on security issues to gain parliamentary support.

Political Fallout and Ministerial Defiance

The violent outbursts have triggered sharp rebukes from right-wing ministers who oppose Eisenkot's potential government plans. Itamar Ben-Gvir responded on X, accusing Eisenkot of selling out to Arab parties that could be part of a possible new administration. This retort underscores the ideological divide between the center-right opposition and the far-right factions that previously held power. Ben-Gvir's comments suggest that the political conflict over how to handle Palestinian violence is becoming increasingly personal and factional. The ministers have been known to advocate for hardline policies that frequently clash with international norms and domestic security concerns.

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Bezalel Smotrich, another key figure in the current cabinet, continues to favor aggressive settlement expansion and supports the annexation of the West Bank. His ideological stance stands in direct opposition to the international consensus regarding the legality of these settlements. UN bodies and most countries of the world deny the legality of the settlements, arguing that they make the prospect of an independent Palestinian state increasingly remote. Israel disputes this position, maintaining that its presence in the territories is justified, but the continued expansion fuels tensions on the ground. The divergence in policy approaches between the outgoing ministers and the incoming government nominee remains a central point of contention.

Institutional Response and Legislative Deadlock

Israeli police have opened an investigation into the attacks, while the military has officially condemned the violence. Soldiers and police were dispatched to the areas of Deir as-Sudan, Deir Abu Masha'al, Kafr Malik, and At-Tuwani following reports and footage showing vehicles being set on fire. The military's statement indicated that authorities are responding to visible evidence of civil unrest, though it did not specify immediate arrests. The deployment of security forces to these specific villages highlights the geographic spread of the recent unrest and the challenges faced by law enforcement in the region. The investigation is expected to be rigorous, given the high political sensitivity of the incidents.

Yousef Jabareen, head of the Joint List, described the attacks as the direct result of deepening occupation and government policy. He noted that violence against Palestinians has become an everyday occurrence, citing encouragement from ministers like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. The Joint List represents the largest Arab party in parliament, adding a significant political voice to the criticism of the current security situation. Jabareen's analysis suggests that the political rhetoric from the government has had tangible consequences for Palestinian communities. This perspective is widely shared by international observers who monitor the human rights situation in the occupied territories.

Israel's parliament was sworn in on November 10 without a new government, following the election on October 27 that left no clear path to power for any single bloc. President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, while Benjamin Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister. Unless Eisenkot forms a unity government with Netanyahu, he is likely to need support from Arab parties to count on a majority of the 120 seats. This requirement places significant leverage in the hands of the Joint List and other Arab factions, potentially forcing Eisenkot to negotiate complex political compromises. The situation remains fluid as negotiations continue behind closed doors.

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The escalation in settler violence comes amid a broader geopolitical tension that began after Hamas launched attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip in 2023. The current unrest adds another layer of complexity to an already fragile security environment. The international community is watching closely to see how the new government, once formed, will address these security challenges. The ability of Gadi Eisenkot to maintain order while forming a coalition will be a critical test of his leadership. The coming weeks will likely see continued diplomatic maneuvering and attempts to restore stability in the region.