Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed seven people, including Brigadier General Naeem Abu Nahal, Hamas director-general of the Internal Security Service, despite a ceasefire in place since October 2025.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday, Nov 24, killed seven people, including Hamas director of internal security Brigadier General Naeem Abu Nahal, Palestinian officials told AFP.

Gaza interior ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, said an airstrike in Gaza City killed Brigadier General Naeem Abu Nahal, director-general of the Internal Security Service. Israel military said it had struck a senior terrorist from Hamas. The strikes took place despite a ceasefire in place since October 2025. Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza civil defence agency, told AFP that several other people were in critical condition following the same strike in Gaza City Rimal neighbourhood.

Also read Israeli airstrike kills at least three Palestinians in southern Gaza, medics say

Three More Killed In Gaza Airstrikes

Bassal said earlier on Tuesday that three people, including a 17-year-old, had been killed in a separate Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. Three more were also killed in a third airstrike on a police station in the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, he added. Gaza police force, which also operates under Hamas, said two policemen aged 23 and 33 were among the dead. It condemned the strike as part of an ongoing campaign targeting the police apparatus.

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Israel military said it struck terrorists in the area of the police station, but did not confirm the strike that killed the 17-year-old. The attacks come as talks are underway in Israel to form a new government after October legislative elections produced no clear winner. Centrist Gadi Eisenkot wants to form a coalition to end caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu long tenure.

But Netanyahu, who has staked his reputation on ensuring security for Israel after the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023, remains in charge of military operations while negotiations continue. Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the October 2023 attack.

Casualty Toll Mounts Despite Truce

More than 1,650 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the truce, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which also operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. In the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.

Most of Gaza population of 2.1 million live displaced in tents or makeshift shelters in the territory, where Israel military says it controls more than 60 per cent of the land.